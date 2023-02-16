Winter festival
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Sno-Blast Winter Festival is Feb. 17-19. The weekend begins with the ORV Safari Ride at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Classic and Antique Snowmobile Show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Trailblazers Clubhouse. The Blessing of the Sleds and ORVs begins at 10 a.m. The Chili Cook-Off is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A scavenger hunt goes from noon to 4 p.m. The festival finishes with the Sno-Lovers Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Trailblazers Clubhouse. Full schedule at ejchamber.org.
Nighttime hike
BELLAIRE — The next Lantern-lit Ski and Snowshoe is set from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Grass River Natural Area.
Bring a flashlight and explore the groomed trails and boardwalk. Skis and snowshoes for all ages are $5; event admission is $5. Register at grassriver.org.
Winter festival
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Winterfest starts with a perch fishing contest at 6 a.m. Feb. 18 at Big and Little Glen lakes. Bring catches to the Sportsman Shop for judging at 1 p.m. Entry is $20.
The Chili Cook-off starts at noon at Boonedocks restaurant. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for seniors and kids under 12.
Proceeds support Glen Lake Schools Scholarship Fund.
Free fishing Feb. 18-19
LANSING — The Michigan DNR offers its winter Free Fishing Weekend from Feb. 18-19.
Michigan residents and visitors may fish without a license and can enter state parks and boat access sites without a Recreation Passport. Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.
Dunes hike
FRANKFORT — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy offers a winter hike from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Green Point Dunes.
Bring snowshoes and water. Questions: 231-929-7911.
Winter walks
EMPIRE — The National Park Service continues its ranger-led snowshoe hikes at 1 p.m. Saturdays at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Events go through March 10.
Meet at the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center. Reservations: 231-326-4700, ext. 5010.
Owl calling
BELLAIRE — Learn about owl calls and habits from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Grass River Natural Area. A hike follows. Rent snowshoes, or bring a pair. Admission is $10 each at grassriver.org.
Short stories released
FRANKFORT — Douglas Cook, of Frankfort, recently published a short story collection titled “Appalachian Trail Magic: Tales Inspired by the Appalachian Trail.”
Cook and his wife, Sally Stout, have hiked the Appalachian Trail since 2009, completing nearly 1,800 miles so far. The book is based on their travels. It’s available in paperback and e-book from Amazon.com.
DNR receives funding
LANSING — The American Rescue Plan Act provides more than $14.2 million in Michigan Spark Grants to communities for outdoor recreation projects.
Grants are administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Locally, the Village of Elk Rapids receives $478,100 for Rotary Park improvements.
Call for keepers
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse seeks keepers from April to December.
Keepers greet visitors, work in the gift shop and museum and perform other tasks on the property. Training is provided. Learn more and apply via www.grandtraverselighthouse.com/get-involved/keeper-program/.
Music series continues
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars presents Nicholas Veine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17 as part of its Friday Night Live series.
The weekly event features indoor shows through April 7.
Jonathan Stoye performs Feb. 24 and Jeff Socia on March 3. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.