Snowshoes and Spires
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons presents Snowshoes and Spires from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays in February. Tickets are $45 per adult and include snowshoe rental and three beverage vouchers. Route maps are available. Register at thevillagetc.com.
Smart commute workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts the Virtual Winter Smart Commute Workshop at 5 p.m. Feb. 11. Topics include outdoor winter equipment, public transportation and trail safety. Join the event through Zoom, using ID 827-8560 8206 and passcode 057706. The recording will appear Feb. 12 at traversetrails.org and Facebook.
Winter biking
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts Winter Bike to Work Day Feb. 12. Adult and youth riders can commit to the event at winterbiketoworkday.org. Routes can be in residents’ neighborhoods. A virtual lunch begins at noon through Zoom. More details at elgruponorte.org/winterbikeday.
White Pine Stampede
BELLAIRE — Skiers are invited to complete their White Pine Stampede race through Feb. 12. Routes include a 10K or 20K classic or freestyle. Share photos to social media using #WPS2021. Entry is $20. Contact: whitepinestampede@gmail.com.
Waterfowl webinar
CHICAGO — The Audubon Great Lakes program MI Birds presents the “Winter Waterfowl ID” session at noon Feb. 12. Learn about spots to see fowl in Michigan this winter, identifying species and conservation efforts. Register at tinyurl.com/1ag6fiyr. Contact: 312-453-0230.
Free Fishing Weekend
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources hosts Free Fishing Weekend Feb. 13-14. Recreation passports are not required for entry to state parks and boating access sites, and fishing licenses are suspend during this event. Fishing is available on inland lakes and the Great Lakes.
Nighttime hike
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Lantern-lit Ski and Snowshoe from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 13 and 26. Ski the groomed trails or snowshoe the boardwalk to Grass River. Masks are required in the center and at the pavilion. Guests should bring a flashlight or headlamp. Admission is $5 each, or $10 with equipment rental.
Beaver Dam Olympics
GAYLORD — Otsego Resort hosts the Beaver Dam Olympics from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 14. Activities include a sack race, cornhole, beer pong and plank skis. Entry is $100 per four-person team. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Animal communicationBELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Animal Communication class at noon Feb. 16. Emily Burke discusses how animals communicate and how local animals have evolved. This online event is free. More information: grassriver.org.
Shoveling program
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte, the DDA and TART Trails seek volunteers to become Snow Angel Ambassadors this winter. Community members are needed to help remove ice and snow from sidewalks and crosswalks. Text “WINGSTC” to 231-622-6171 to get involved.
Winter sculpture contest
EAST JORDAN — Families can participate in the annual Sno-Sculpture Contest. The deadline is Feb. 17. Entry is $5. The event is sponsored annually by South Arm Café. Applications are available at the East Jordan Area Chamber or ejchamber.org. Contact: 231-536-7351; info@ejchamber.org
Tiny home project
DETROIT — Bay View Association in Petoskey raised $57,000 in 2018 for Cass Community Social Services, which helped fund the construction of a tiny home in the Detroit area.
A family moved into the home, which they will rent for about seven years until they own it.
Reverend Faith Fowler founded the nonprofit and penned the book “The House That Love Built” about the project.
Fowler is scheduled to speak at Bay View this summer.
Email ffowler@casscommunity.org to obtain the short story.
