Ice festival
ALPENA — The Alpena Ice Fest is on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Mich-e-ke-wis Park. Enjoy ice sculptures, demonstrations, food, kids’ crafts and snow-related activities.
Events continue with the Fire and Ice Downtown (Restaurant Week) from 5-9 p.m.
WinterFest activities
BEULAH — Crystal Lake Community Business Association sponsors WinterFest, which is scheduled Feb. 12.
Friends of the Darcy Library hosts a cookie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Betsie Valley Trailhead Building. Cookies are $7 per pound.
Other activities: horse-drawn wagon rides, a chili cook-off at noon, Outhouse Sprint and a parade at 3:30 p.m.
Call 231-383-1120 to register for the chili contest, parade or outhouse race.
Winter festival
INTERLOCHEN — Winterlochen begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Activities include acting workshops, painting and music.
The event concludes with a free performance of “Romeo and Juliet” by Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Division.
Winter Wine Walk
GAYLORD — The Winter Wine Walk continues Feb. 12 and 26 at Otsego Resort. Check in at noon at the River Cabin, and then walk to a bonfire at the beaver dam.
Three stations along the way feature wines and light food. Snowshoes may be available to rent. Price is $38 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Winter festival
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts its Winterfest from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
Families can enjoy snowshoeing and cross-country skiing demonstrations, crafts, nature stories and snow activities. The outdoor pavilion features hot cocoa, conifer tea and s’mores.
Ski party
TRAVERSE CITY — The Après Ski Party goes from 4-9 p.m. Feb. 12 at Mt. Holiday.
Enjoy cider or chilled wines from Left Foot Charley paired with barbecue chicken sandwiches and tacos from Chef Kiel Moser. Hot cocoa and kid-friendly cuisine are available.
Tickets are $45 for adults ages 21 and older and $15 for kids. Proceeds go to Mt. Holiday.
Curling open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Curling Club hosts an open house from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Centre Ice Arena. Ages 12 and older may learn basic curling delivery.
Participants should wear clean, rubber soled shoes and athletic clothing. Space is limited. Sign up at tccurling.org.
Sculptures installed
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Arts Commission recently announced four sculptures were installed near the 10th Street Trailhead.
Michigan Artist David Petrakovitz created the pieces as part of the arts commission’s collection of rotating exhibitions. People can view them until spring 2023.
MDOT seeks comments
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation accepts comment on the non-metropolitan consultation plan through Feb. 18.
This outlines the process for involving local officials in rural transportation planning activities — mainly for the Michigan Mobility 2045 and the State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Submit comments to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Office at P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909.
Race registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the Meijer Festival of Races, set during the National Cherry Festival in July.
A half marathon, Michigan Planners 10K and 15K and Priority Health 5K are available. Participants may join in person or virtually.
In-person entry fees increase after March 15. The virtual race is $35 until June 30. Register at RunSignup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.