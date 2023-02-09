Snowshoe series
THOMPSONVILLE — The Snowshoe Beginner Series begins at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 and 18 at Crystal Mountain. Learn to use snowshoes at Park at Water’s Edge and then tour Michigan Legacy Art Park. Cost is $20 for rental and art park admission.
Snowshoe hike
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum and Friends of Leelanau State Park host a snowshoe hike at 10 a.m. Feb. 11.
Meet at the lighthouse gift shop. A Recreation Passport is required to enter the park. Snowshoes of various sizes may be available to reserve by calling 231-386-7195.
Community event
ELK RAPIDS — Newton’s Road hosts a community event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at the Elk Rapids Marina. STEAM activities and ice skating are for all ages.
GRNA race, festival
BELLAIRE — The annual Grass River Shiver begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Grass River Natural Area.
Participants snowshoe a 5K or 10K. Entry is $40 with a T-shirt at www.bonfire.com/grass-river-shiver-snowshoe-5k10k/. Race only entry is $25 at grassriver.org or $30 at the event.
GRNA also hosts Winterfest from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 11. Family activities include snowshoeing or cross-country skiing demonstrations, outdoor games, a bonfire and crafts. Donations support GRNA programs.
Winter festival
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts hosts its annual Winterlochen from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Activities include sledding, face painting, crafts, a parade and more. Interlochen Public Radio’s Kids Commute leads Kids Conduct lessons. Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Company presents “Cinderella” for free at 2 p.m. in Corson Auditorium. Full schedule: interlochen.org/winterlochen.
Conservancy leads hike
KALKASKA — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy offers a winter hike from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Upper Manistee Headwaters: the Milock Family Nature Preserve.
Bring a snack, snowshoes and water. Questions: JThroop@gtrlc.org; 231-922-1259.
EGLE webinar
LANSING — Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy hosts the Waste 101 webinar at 10 a.m. Feb. 15.
Learn about types of waste, regulations and more. Sign up via www.michigan.gov/egle/outreach/egle-waste-webinar-series-2023.
Call for volunteers
PORT ONEIDA — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore seeks volunteers for its March 4-5 maple sugaring event at Dechow and Olsen farms in Port Oneida Rural Historic District.
Roles includes tapping trees, harvesting sap, event setup, greeting visitors and more. Interested individuals can contact SLBE_programs@nps.gov to get involved.
Wildlife grants available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources accepts applications for its Wildlife Habitat Grant Program until March 16.
Funds are available for local, state, federal and tribal governments; nonprofit and profit groups and individuals. The minimum grant amount is $15,000.
The grant program is funded through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. Submit an application through https://bit.ly/3l1AM7q.
Order native seeds
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District accepts orders for its annual Native Seedling Sale through March 31. Bare-root tree and shrub species are available.
Pick up seedlings from noon to 6:30 p.m. April 28 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at Boardman River Nature Center. Order at natureiscalling.org/native-seedling-sale or call 231-941-0960.
