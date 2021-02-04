Odawa leadership talk scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society hosts a Zoom discussion at 6 p.m. Feb. 4. Eric Hemenway, of Little Traverse Band of Odawa Indians, presents “The History of Odawa Leadership in Northern Michigan.” Email aswaney@acegroup.cc for the meeting link.
Advocate Academy
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte and Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities’ T.C. Mobility Lab offer the Advocate Academy beginning Feb. 4. The six-week course emphasizes public transportation, policy issues and local government. Cost is $35. Registration: elgruponorte.org/academy. Questions: james@groundworkcenter.org.
Ice rinks open
BELLAIRE — The ice rink at Richardi Park is open for winter skating activities. Additionally, the Elk Rapids ice rink is open at the tennis courts on River Street.
Weekly outdoor hockey set
BOYNE CITY — No-contact, outdoor hockey games can occur from 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Avalanche Ice Rink this winter. Call the local organizer at 248-930-2125 for more details.
Native Seedling Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District recently opened its annual Native Seedling Sale. Tree and shrub species are available to purchase through March 31. Seedlings are packed for pickup April 23-25 at Boardman River Nature Center. Order: info@gtcd.org; 231-941-0960.
Outdoor activities
ALDEN — Alden District Library-hosted Outdoor Family Fun Day has been rescheduled from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13 because of cold weather. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. at Tennis Court Park. Activities include an interactive story walk, snow sculptures, bonfire, a kids’ bag of books sale and nature project with Grass River Natural Area staff. Snacks available. Social distancing and face masks required. Contact: 231-331-4318.
Dog sled rides
BELLAIRE — Second Chance Mushers offers dog sled rides from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12 and 19 and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6-7 and 13-15 at Shanty Creek’s Nordic Center. Passengers are required to wear face masks and sign a waiver. Cost is $65 per ride. Call 866-695-5010 to schedule.
Rides are also available from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24 at King Orchards in Central Lake. Cost is $35 per sled load. Reservations: secondchancemushers@yahoo.com.
Birthday celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Jacob’s Corn Maze celebrates Bob Marley’s birthday with “Love Live” from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Activities include live music, sledding, bonfires, igloo experiences and snowshoeing. Jamaican chicken tacos are served with rice and beans. Kids can enjoy macaroni and cheese or hot dogs. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are available.
Contest winner announced
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center selected Susan L. Anderson’s “Glen Lake Splendor” image for the 2021 Manitou Music poster. Anderson, of South Haven, painted a view of Glen Lake. This year’s Manitou Music concert series is canceled during COVID-19 restrictions. Copies of the poster are available in the spring at GlenArborArt.org and at the center.
MDOT seeks public comments
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation invites the public to submit comments on the 2021-25 transportation program.
The five-year plan includes mobility initiatives, revenues and other information. Some of the projects are possible through Gov. Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, which aims to improve major corridors and highly-traveled interstates.
Comments are accepted until Feb. 25 at MDOT-Five-Year-Program@Michigan.gov.
