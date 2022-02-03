Conservancy seeks volunteers
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy is looking for volunteers to help with monitoring, editing the newsletter and maintenance. Call 231-775-3631 to learn more about getting involved.
Cost-sharing program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network offers cost-share assistance to lake associations and similar groups looking to purchase boat decontamination or information stations at boat launches. Boat washes can help prevent the spread of invasive species.
Three separate groups may each obtain a $1,000 cost-share grant. Applications are due Feb. 4 at habitatmatters.org/cost-share-opportunities.
Send questions to amenninga@gtcd.org.
Coffee Chats resume
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC offers the virtual Coffee Chats this winter, beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 4. The first topic is “Travel through Old Towne History.”
Other events:
- Feb. 11 — “Foraging for Fungi”
- Feb. 18 — “The PoWeR! of Reading”
- Feb. 25 — “Keeping Anishinaabemowin Alive”
- March 4 — “SEEDS, Conservation in Action”
- March 11 — “Collective Creativity in Music”
- March 18 — “A Matter of Sound”
Each class is $10, or pay $49 for seven sessions. Register at nmc.augusoft.net.
Dinosaur show
TRAVERSE CITY — Dinosaur World Live comes to the City Opera House stage at 7 p.m. Feb. 4. This show is for families and children ages 3 and older.
Seats start at $20. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Snowshoe experience
TRAVERSE CITY — Jerry Sura leads the Miller Creek Snowshoe Adventure from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 5 at Miller Creek Nature Reserve. Participate in a discussion and then hike about 1.6 miles to Lake Algonquin.
This NMC Lifelong and Professional Learning course is $29. Sign up online or call 231-995-1700.
Nighttime walks
BELLAIRE — The Lantern-Lit Ski and Snowshoe event goes from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 5 at Grass River Natural Area. Ski the groomed trails or snowshoe the boardwalk to the river.
Cost is $5 per person. Rental equipment is $5 each.
Snowshoe hikes
GAYLORD — Treetops Resort offers guided snowshoe hikes at 6 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Headlamps are provided for these family-friendly walks.
Admission is $20 per adult/teen and $15 for ages 12 and younger. Rent snowshoes for $5. Contact: 866-348-5249.
Winter triathlon
GAYLORD — Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau sponsors the Gaylord All Outdoors Tri-45 Winter Triathlon Feb. 6 at Treetops Resort. The event includes a 5K cross-country ski, 10K fat-tire bike and 5K run.
Entry is $60 per person, $80 per team of two or three people. gaylordalloutdoorswintertriathlon.com
Trail receives funds
MAPLE CITY — The Consumers Energy Foundation recently provided a $25,000 grant for the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail.
Funds aim to help advance the Pathway to Good Harbor campaign. The project will provide access to the northern end of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore by extending the trail from Bohemian Road (County Road 669) to Good Harbor Trail (County Road 651).
Advocate Academy enrollment
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte accepts registrants for its 2022 Advocate Academy, which runs Feb. 17 through March 24.
Class topics include problem identification, understanding how decisions impact the community and more. Course work involves team projects as well as individual reading and writing.
Cost is $45; scholarships may be available. Space is limited. Contact: gary@elgruponorte.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.