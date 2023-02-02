Fishing derby
FIFE LAKE — The Fife Lake Ice Fishing Derby goes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4.
A free Ice Shanty Decorating Contest goes from 10 a.m. to noon with prizes awarded after.
Entry is $35 per adult and $10 for youth through Feb. 2. Call 231-879-3341 or visit Fife Lake Lodging and Party Store to register. Online signup: https://bit.ly/3km6so2.
Sturgeon season opens
CHEBOYGAN — The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County opens at 8 a.m. Feb. 4. Fishing hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The season ends at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 or sooner if the sixth fish is harvested or five fish are caught in one day.
Anglers must register online to participate in the season. Ages 17 and older also need a valid Michigan fishing license. Michigan.gov/sturgeon
Ice fishing event
TRAVERSE CITY — Fallen Outdoors and the Northwest Michigan Fishing Club present the Veterans’ Winter 2023 Ice Fishing Event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Bingham Road boat launch.
Veterans and the public may fish for walleye, perch, pike and panfish on Lake Leelanau. Equipment and on-ice accommodations are provided, including lunch.
Questions: mi.lead@thefallenoutdoors.org or nwmifishing@gmail.com.
Snowmobile safety course
CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County Sheriff Department offers a free snowmobile safety class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Cheboygan County building.
Youth ages 12-16 must pass a snowmobile safety course to operate a vehicle without adult supervision.
Student should bring a lunch. Sign up at michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com. Questions: 231-627-8888.
Weather station presentation
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum Executive Director Stef Staley presents on the NOAA weather station at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 via Zoom.
This event is in collaboration with Northport Area Heritage Association. Register via https://bit.ly/3kA8q4k.
Book released
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published “On a Ruffling Day” by Kenneth L. Gomez, of Leelanau County.
The collection features poems, photos, folk art and more. The hardcover is $26.95 at area bookstores. Learn more at like-creations.com.
Winter festival
WALLOON LAKE — The annual Walloon Lake Winterfest goes from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Talcott Event Center.
Activities: ice carvings, antique snowmobile show, free ice skating, happy hour specials from Barrel Back Restaurant and more. Bean soup is available by donating to the Petoskey Snowmobile Club. Visit the Tasting Room for $7 at the door or pay $5 via Eventbrite.com until Feb. 8.
Wildlife workshop
NORTHPORT — Artist Christopher Smith leads the workshop “Into the Wildlife” at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 16 and 23 at Northport Arts Association. Ages 14-18 can take this painting and drawing class.
Admission is $30 per person. Scholarships may be available. northportartsassociation.org
Free snowmobiling
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources debuts its free snowmobiling weekend Feb. 11-12.
Snowmobilers can operate their machines during this time without snowmobile registration, license or trail permit. Trail maps are available at Michigan.gov/snowmobiling.
