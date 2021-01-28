March race registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K, scheduled as a virtual event from March 13-31. Entry is $25 until Jan. 31. Find race details and sign up at RunSignup.com.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission extended the deadline to Jan. 31 for the ART on the TART 10th Street Trailhead project. The trailhead is located near Oryana and is an entry point onto the Boardman Lake Loop Trail. Teams and individuals are invited to apply through tcpublicart.org. Contact: katy@downtowntc.com.
Snow Sculpture Stroll
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte and 5toONE host the Snow Sculpture Stroll from Feb. 1 through March 15. Families are invited to create snow sculptures and/or stroll through neighborhoods to view others. Creators receive a Talking is Teaching resource bag, book and a yard sign. Share the experience on social media using #snowsculpturestroll. Sign up at greatstartkids.com.
Christmas tree webinar
CADILLAC — The Michigan State University Extension offers the Winter Christmas Tree series Tuesdays from noon to 2 p.m. in February. Attendees can learn about production, soil, site selection and managing pests. Michigan growers can receive two pesticide re-certification credits for the Feb. 9 and 16 programs. Contact: odonne10@msu.edu.
Webinar topics:
- Feb. 2 — “Nutrient Management to Improve Tree Quality and Profitability”
- Feb. 9 — “Disease Management- Developing Your Strategy”
- Feb. 16 — “Insect Management- Avoiding the Pesticide Treadmill”
- Feb. 23 — “Keeping the Customer Satisfied: Understanding and Managing Needle Retention”
Bicycle program results
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails’ Recycle-A-Bicycle program provided 98 free bicycles and 47 complimentary repairs in 2020. Volunteers spent more than 600 hours with the program, which recycles and refurbishes bikes for economically disadvantaged people in the Grand Traverse area.
Paddle Antrim director awarded
BELLAIRE — Paddle Antrim Executive Director Deana Jerdee was selected for the Verlen Kruger Award from the Quiet Water Society. Jerdee was recognized for her work to promote paddle sports in the Chain of Lakes area through the nonprofit. She also helped develop the Chain of Lakes Water Trail in northern Michigan.
Summer Bike Camp sign-up
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte accepts registration for its Summer Bike Camp, which starts the week after school ends in June and runs through August. First through eighth graders can learn about bicycle safety and maintenance at the Wheelhouse at the Civic Center. The Clubhouse is open from 2-6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Scholarships are available. Contact: 231-883-2404; programs@elgruponorte.org.
Mitten tree results
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network recently announced the mitten tree collected four scarves, 19 pairs of mitten and gloves, 124 hats and boots and socks in December 2020. The accessories went to the Goodwill Inn, which will distribute them to people in need this winter. The Traverse City center has hosted the project for eight years.
University earns grant
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University recently obtained a $250,000 grant from U.S. Forest Service’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
The school plans to start the St. Marys River Green Stormwater Demonstration Project near the LSSU Center for Freshwater Research and Education and the city’s Alford Park.
The goal is to use green infrastructure to increase pollution removal, decrease stormwater runoff and creative wildlife habitats while educating area students.
Wetland restoration
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture seeks applications from Michigan landowners who want to restore wetlands on their property.
Land converted to agricultural use may be eligible for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, which provides financial assistance for landowners.
Applications are due March 12. Contact: 517-324-5270.
