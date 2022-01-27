Climate change discussion
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College continues its Humankind Series with “Understanding Climate Change” at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 via Zoom. Join the discussion at bit.ly/humankindwinter2022. More details: humandkind@westshore.edu.
Climate workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council presents “The Time for Action Is Now” workshop at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 via Zoom.
Peter Sinclair, of Yale Climate Connections, leads this free climate workshop. Register at nmeac.org.
Ice Wine Festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal hosts its Ice Wine Festival Jan. 29. Guests can enjoy wine tastings and food pairings along with the outdoor firepits.
Winter activities are also available, such as a vineyard tour and snowshoeing the Founder’s Trail. Admission is free, but there is a fee for wine samples.
Ice rink open
ELK RAPIDS — An ice rink is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. outside of the Barn at Elk Rapids Marina. The DAM Shop offers coffee and flavored hot cocoa from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Skates are not allowed in the building. Call 231-498-5855 to order; items will be brought outside.
Snowmobile safety course
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan County Sheriff Department offers a free snowmobile safety course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Cheboygan County building.
Michigan law requires ages 12-16 to pass this safety course before operating a snowmobile on public lands. Parents and adults may also take the class.
Bring a lunch. Register at michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com. Questions: 231-627-8888.
Winter hike
GRAYLING — A lantern-lit snowshoe hike begins at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hartwick Pines State Park. The Visitors Center and Friends of Hartwick Pines Bookstore are open.
A Michigan Recreation Passport is required to enter the park. Snowshoes may be available to borrow. Questions: 989-348-2537.
Fundraiser launches
BEULAH — Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail recently began a fundraiser so they can build a new storage facility at the River Road Trailhead. The facility will contain trail volunteers’ tools as well as wheelchair bikes used by the nonprofit Joy2Ride. The fundraising goal is $20,000. The group already received two grants toward the project: $7,500 from the Seabury Foundation and $5,000 from Mountain Dew’s Outdoor Grants Program.
Donate at betsievalleytrail.org or mail a check to P.O. Box 474 in Beulah, MI 49617.
Properties needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network seeks properties in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Manistee counties.
Hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) is an aphid-like insect that sits at the base of hemlock needles, feeding off the tree’s nutrients and causing the trees to die.
The ISN aims to conduct surveys for HWA on private lands. Priority areas include along the Mason-Manistee County line and along the Manistee River.
Landowners may complete the survey request form at habitatmatters.org/hemlock-woolly-adelgid.html. Contact: 231-299-0786.
Doc released
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation recently released the documentary “Return of the Wolves: Lessons from the Wilderness.”
The film shows the ongoing initiative to study the predator and prey restoration between wolves and moose in Isle Royale National Park and how that impacts the ecosystem.
Educational lesson plans are freely available at nplsf.org/lessons-from-the-wilderness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.