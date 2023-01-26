Sips and Soups
SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts Sips and Soups Jan. 28-29 at local wineries. This event is for adults ages 21 and older.
Tickets are $30 and include a souvenir glass and soup and wine pairings. Purchase at MyNorthTickets.com. Attendees may also bring donations for the Lights over Leelanau canned food drive. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Winter hike
ARCADIA — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy offers a hike from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28 along the Camp Arcadia Loop at Arcadia Dunes.
Participants may bring a snack, snowshoes and water. Questions: info@gtrlc.org; 231-929-7911.
Nighttime snowshoe
PETOSKEY — Community members are invited to a torch-lit snowshoe hike from 5-9 p.m. Jan. 28 at Camp Daggett.
Bearcub Outfitters provides snowshoes for all ages, if needed. Afterward, hot chocolate and cookies are served by a campfire. Raffle tickets are available to purchase. Admission is free, but donations support the camp.
Dinner in an igloo
CADILLAC — A Winter Dinner Series goes from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28 at NanBop Farm.
Gabe’s Old Fashioned Foods is featured. Enjoy a three-course dinner in an igloo for $50 per person. Purchase at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-775-3478, ext. 3125.
Art fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — Art Rapids seeks donations for its Walk of Art Sculpture Park, located at Antrim County Day Park.
The nonprofit Reid Family Foundation plans to match donations if $10,000 is collected by Jan. 31. Checks can be sent to Art Rapids at P.O. Box 301 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629 or donate through artrapids.net.
Charity program
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows accepts applications for its 2023 Charity Ticket Program until Jan. 31.
During the spring, summer and fall competitions, the 12 Sunday grand prix events will support a local organization. Proceeds from general admission ticket sales are donated to each week’s selected charity.
Interested organizations may apply at https://bit.ly/tchscharityprogram.
Bike event signup opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte opens registration for its youth bike programs Feb. 1. Sign up for Adventure Bike Club, the Mountain Bike Team or the Balance Bike Club.
Summer Bike Camp registration opens Feb. 15. More details at happyhealthystrong.org/youthbikeprograms.
Winter Tracking class
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area staff host a Winter Tracking course at noon Feb. 1 via Zoom. Learn to identify the tracks of northern Michigan mammals.
Watershed project grants
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation and the CMS Land Company established the Little Traverse Bay Protection and Restoration Fund.
The fund has awarded $428,000 to projects that aim to protect and restore Little Traverse Bay and its watershed. The community foundation accepts applications to the fund for related projects.
Call 231-348-5820 to discuss the project before receiving an application. Applications are due Feb. 1. Learn more at https://bit.ly/LTBPRFund.
Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the Festival Foundation’s annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K.
The March 18 race begins and ends on Lake Street next to Brady’s Bar.
Adults can enjoy a free beer at the after party.
Race proceeds go to Munson Medical Center’s Family Birth and Children’s Center. Learn more and register at www.leapinleprechauntc.com.
