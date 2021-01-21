Diving discussion
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts the Big Five Dive Film Screening and Panel from 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom. The film follows women who dive to one historic site in the five Great Lakes within 24 hours. Registration is required. Contact: 231-271-3077.
Lakeshore tours
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Tour Co. offers private guided hikes through Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. These year-round tours feature information about park resources, Anishinaabe culture and the environment. Tours are led by former park ranger Julie Den Uyl. Guests must wear face masks and follow other CDC recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact: guides@sb2r.com or info@sb2r.com.
Name a snowplow
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation invites the public to name its more than 250 snowplows. Suggestions must be family friendly and cannot include character, brand or famous names. Schools and community groups are encouraged to participate. Share on social media using #NameMISnowplow. Submit at michigan.gov/NameMISnowplow.
Sunken boat
MARQUETTE — Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie recently responded to reports of a sunken tug along the break wall outside Marquette. The 30-foot tug lost power and hit the break wall because of weather conditions. The two passengers were able to get off without injury. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and Coast Guard pollution staff responded. They are working with the vessel’s owner to salvage the tug. Local emergency managers were notified of the incident.
Call for volunteers
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeks adult volunteers for its Harbor Host Program at East Tawas, Presque Isle and the Straits. Roles include checking bathrooms, assisting boaters, cleaning sidewalks and docks and providing after-hours support. Most opportunities are from mid-May through mid-September. Applications: CossM@Michigan.gov; 517-881-5884.
Youth art contest
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Endangered Species Coalition accepts submissions for its annual Endangered Species Youth Art Contest. K-12 students may enter artwork of an animal or plant species listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act, species previously listed under the Act or species proposed for listing. The deadline is March 1. Contact: jdodds@endangered.org.
Outdoor event canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2021 Suds and Snow, originally scheduled March 6, was recently canceled. The annual event includes beer, wine, cider and local food. Musicians perform on stages in the woods. Organizers plan to host the next event March 5, 2022 at Timber Ridge RV and Recreation Resort.
Land protection program
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture encourages enrollment in its Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service provides assistance for tribes, land trusts and others who wish to protect lands through purchasing permanent easements. Applications are due March 12. More details: mi.nrcs.usda.gov.
