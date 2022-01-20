‘Exercised’ presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Daniel E. Lieberman presents his text “Exercised” at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at City Opera House. He joins the National Writers Series in conversation with members of the Traverse City Track Club.
Find virtual tickets through the NWS website. Purchase in-person seats via City Opera House. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Fungi walk
BELLAIRE — The Winter Fungi Walk begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at Grass River Natural Area. Search for fungi like shelf mushrooms. Collect samples and discuss their medicinal qualities.
Cost is $10 per person. Snowshoes are available to rent, if needed. Sign up at grassriver.org.
Beer trail
GAYLORD — The Craft Beer Trail event begins at noon Jan. 22 at Otsego Resort’s River Cabin. Walk the groomed trail to a bonfire, sampling drinks with light food along the way.
Cost is $38 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Outdoor event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Snow Jam and Chili Challenge goes from 1-6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. The event features local music, bonfire, yard games and chili from northern Michigan businesses.
Tickets are $25 for adults ages 21 and older, $15 for youth ages 12-20 and $5 for kids ages 11 and younger.
Virtual winter 5K
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is available for the Virtual Frozen 5K. Run, walk or ski any 5K route for $35. Proceeds support Special Olympics Michigan.
classy.org/event/virtual-frozen-5k-2022/e377694
Boardman text available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Conservation Resource Alliance recently released its brochure “The Boardman-Ottaway: A River Reborn.” This text highlights the Boardman Dan removal project.
Call 231-946-6817 or email info@rivercare.org to request a printed copy.
Scholarships available
CHEBOYGAN — Sturgeon For Tomorrow offers $1,000 scholarships to 2022 graduates of Cheboygan Area High School, Inland Lakes High School and Onaway High School.
Students can contact their school guidance counselors for an application. The deadline is March 15. sturgeonfortomorrow.org
Call for volunteers
EMPIRE — Local nonprofit Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes seeks volunteers who enjoy spending time outside and working as part of a group.
Positions like Adopt-A-Beach, Adopt-A-Trail and Adopt-A-River can be completed individually or with family and friends whenever time allows. Other roles require more training, such as maintaining the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes partners with the Leelanau Conservancy to groom the pathway for use during the winter months.
Visit friendsofsleepingbear.org for a full list of volunteer opportunities.
DNR seeks volunteers
LANSING — The Michigan DNR accepts applications for campground and harbor hosts at sites around the state.
Volunteer tasks include answering visitor questions, planning activities and performing some maintenance duties. Positions are available from April through October.
Individuals and couples ages 18 and older may apply to work 30 hours per week.
Questions: 517-881-5884. michigan.gov/dnr
Pesticide applicator course
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. — Penn State Extension offers the online National Pesticide Applicator Core Study Course for prospective pesticide applicators.
Topics include pest management, handling pesticides, emergency response protocol and more. The course is accessible for one year.
Cost is $119 per person. Register at extension.psu.edu/national-pesticide-applicator-core-study-course.
