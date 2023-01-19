Weekly cornhole
ELK RAPIDS — A community cornhole league plays at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the DAM Shop at Elk Rapids Marina. Admission is free. Participants can also get $2 domestic drinks and canned cocktails along with a $10 chicken dinner.
Fly tying classes
ELK RAPIDS — Ethanology hosts “Tyin’ Thursdays” from 6-8:30 p.m. each week through March 23. DNR Biologist Eric Crissman leads these classes. Materials are provided. Cost is $20.
Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club gathers at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 8-13 can complete free activities from code.org. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Film screening
HOUGHTON LAKE — Local filmmaker Rich Brauer presents his “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water” at 7 p.m. Jan. 20-22 at the Pines Theatre.
The director answers questions following the Saturday showing. His comedy film is the sequel to “Frozen Stupid.”
Exhibition reception
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center hosts an opening reception for its winter exhibitions at 7 p.m. Jan. 20.
The event features refreshments, a cash bar and live music. These exhibitions are opening: “Teresa Dunn: Us,” “Vitality and Continuity: Art in the Experiences of Anishinaabe, Inuit and Pueblo Women” and “A Rich History: African American Artists from the Muskegon Museum of Art.” RSVP for the reception at dennosmuseum.org/opening.
Ice fishing class
CADILLAC — An ice fishing class goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21-22 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center in Mitchell State Park.
Learn techniques for panfish, pike and walleye fishing as well as how to set up equipment, ice safety and more.
Cost is $40 and includes lunch both days. Sign up through Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.
Go to the “purchase a license” tab, create an account and find the class under the “Outdoor Skills Academy” tab.
Contact: 231-779-1321; ShawE@Michigan.gov.
Snowshoe hikes
EMPIRE — The National Park Service continues its ranger-led snowshoe hikes at 1 p.m. Saturdays at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Meet at the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center.
Snowshoes may be available to borrow. Events continue weekly through March 10.
Reservations: 231-326-4700, ext. 5010.
Commission announces journal
ANN ARBOR — The Great Lakes Fishery Commission recently announced its new journal “Laurentian.” This replaces three irregularly published journals: “Technical Report,” “Special Publication” and “Miscellaneous Publication.”
“Laurentian” will be published in print and online. Access the inaugural issue at glfc.org/pubs/laurentian/2022-01.pdf.
Questions: amuir@glfc.org or randye@glfc.org.
Photography group gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 4 p.m. Jan. 23 at Culver’s on U.S. 31 South.
Individuals can purchase a meal and then look for snowy owls. RSVP: 231-313-8820; LL.pics44@gmail.com.
Nominations taken
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City and Charter Township of Garfield Recreational Authority accepts nominations for the 2023 Ross Biederman Volunteer Service Award until March 31.
More details are found at recauthority.org or by calling 231-929-3696.
