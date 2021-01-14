Dog sled rides
BELLAIRE — Second Chance Mushers offers dog sled rides from 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and 22 and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16-18 at Shanty Creek’s Nordic Center. Passengers are required to wear face masks and sign a waiver. Cost is $65 per ride. Call 866-695-5010 to schedule.
Rides are also available from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 19-20 and 26-27 at King Orchards in Central Lake. Cost is $35 per sled load. Reservations: secondchancemushers@yahoo.com.
Groundwater discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a discussion from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 via Zoom or Spectrum TV Channel 189. For Love of Water Senior Policy Adviser Dave Dempsey presents “From PBB to PFAS: How We’ve Failed to Protect Our Health and Our Water from Toxic Chemicals.” A post-event recording is available at TACM.tv. Meeting link: zoom.us/j/85060681156.
Recycle-A-Bicycle program
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails Recycle-A-Bicycle provides refurbished bikes to individuals in the Grand Traverse area. Cherryland Cares recently supplied a grant for the program. The workshop is closed through March. Call 231-649-3443 if interested in donating a bicycle or applying to receive one.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Bay Area Transportation Authority seeks volunteers for its “Adopt-a-Stop” program this winter. Participants can help clear ice and snow and remove garbage at bus stops in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. BATA provides shovels, gloves and trash bags. Call 231-933-5539 or email beviert@bata.net to get involved.
Mountain bike team enrollment
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte recently opened registration for the Grand Traverse Regional Mountain Bike Team. The spring 2021 season runs May 3 through June 3. The Farm Team is open to first through fifth graders and the MTB Team accepts sixth through 12th graders. Mountain bikes are available to borrow. Prices and practice locations vary. Scholarship information: programs@elgruponorte.org.
Skiing program
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan McDonald’s and the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association launched the Discover Michigan Skiing program at resorts around the state. Cost is $35 for downhill skiing and snowboarding and $20 for cross-country skiing. Fees include rental equipment, beginner lesson and a lift ticket or cross-country trail pass. Participating sites include Mt. Holiday in Traverse City, Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs, Shanty Creek in Bellaire, Treetops Resort in Gaylord, Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls, The Homestead in Glen Arbor and Boyne Highlands in Harbor Springs. Sign up through the ski areas until Jan. 31. goskimichigan.com/discover-michigan-skiing.
Call for volunteers
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeks volunteers for its 2021 Campground Host Program at state parks and rustic state forest campsites. Hosts answer camper questions, plan activities and perform park maintenance duties. Positions are available to individuals and couples from April through October. More information: 517-881-5884; CossM@michigan.gov.
