Guided snowshoe
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the Moon-lit Guided Snowshoe from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Look for sights and sounds of nocturnal animals in the forest.
Bring a flashlight or headlamp. Admission is $10 per person. Rent snowshoes for $5. Register at grassriver.org.
STEAM activities
INTERLOCHEN — Lego creations and STEAM activity kits are available from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 15, 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library.
School incident discussed
ALDEN — George Robson presents on the Bath School at 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at Helena Township Community Center. His parents attended the school during the 1927 bombing.
History program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society presents “Traverse City Transformed: From Industry to Recreation” at 2 p.m. Jan. 16 via Zoom.
Register at https://bit.ly/3HJAdFv.
Red Kettle campaign results
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army exceeded its Red Kettle campaign goal of $220,000. Northern Michigan community members donated $224,050.78. Funds provide services to local residents, such as community meals and gifts for youth.
Climate forum
TRAVERSE CITY — The League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts Elizabeth Del Buono at noon Jan. 18. She presents “Health: The Human Face of Climate Change.” Del Buono is a retired doctor and regional coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
View the program on CommunityTV Channel 189 (with Spectrum TV).
Wildlife tracking course
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC offers the wildlife tracking class from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 19 via Zoom and 9-11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Grass River Natural Area in Bellaire.
Participants learn how to identify northern Michigan animals’ tracks. During the second session, practice tracking in the forests and wetlands of the natural area.
Cost is $69. Register at nmc.augusoft.net.
5K race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Bigfoot 5K and 10K snowshoe race is Jan. 29 at Timber Ridge Resort.
Entry is $27 before noon Jan. 27. Pay $30 after that. Snowshoe rental is $20. Register via runsnow.com.
Radon testing
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department offers free radon test kits during Radon Awareness Month in January.
Homeowners are encouraged to test for this odorless, colorless radioactive gas every two years.
Radon is one of the causes of lung cancer.
Kits are available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Environmental Health Division off LaFranier Road. More details: 231-995-6051.
