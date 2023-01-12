Frostbite Trail open
CHARLEVOIX — Eight locations offer food and drink tasting from 1-6 p.m. Jan. 14 along the Frostbite Trail from Charlevoix to Elk Rapids.
Cost is $10 at each participating business. These include Lost Cellars, Bier’s Ironwood Brewery, Cellar 1914, Torch Lake Cellars, Waterfire Vineyards, Short’s Brewing Co., BOS Wine and Townline Ciderworks.
Recreation plan input needed
ELK RAPIDS — The Village of Elk Rapids seeks public input on the Five-Year Community Recreation Plan.
People can review the plan at https://bit.ly/3jSjklg. Submit comments to kszczypka@elkrapids.org until Jan. 14. Village council members aim to consider the plan at their Jan. 17 meeting.
‘NotMISpecies’ webinars
LANSING — The Michigan DNR, Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy resume the “NotMISpecies” series at 9 a.m. Jan. 18. The topic is “If You Can’t Beat ‘Em, Find Something That Will Eat ‘Em.”
Other webinars include “Lobster Monsters: An Update on Michigan’s Red Swamp Crayfish Response” (Feb. 7) and “Rowing the Boat: The Michigan Invasive Species Program 2022 Year in Review” (March 21).
Learn more about the series and register at https://bit.ly/3v6rtoU.
Photography workshop
ALDEN — The Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at Alden District Library. Prepare for the annual Bubble Night.
RSVP to LL.pics44@gmail.com. Workshop is $10, or pay $50 for a one-year membership.
DNR seeks comments
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeks comments on the Parks and Recreation Division Strategic Plan for 2023-27.
The DNR Parks and Recreation Division manages 103 state parks and recreation areas, or more than 300,000 acres, in Michigan.
It also oversees boating, motorized and non-motorized trails and 140 state forest campgrounds.
Visitors and residents can review the draft plan until Jan. 20 at Michigan.gov/StateParks.
Send suggestions or comments to DNR-PRD-Planning@Michigan.gov.
Winter trail event
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the lantern-lit ski and snowshoe at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
Bring a flashlight or headlamp.
Skis and snowshoes for all ages are available for rent at Grass River Center. Admission is $5 and rental is another $5.
Register at grassriver.org.
Book release
BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake resident Sylvia Duncan recently released her new novel “My Escape to Loon Haven.”
Her coming-of-age tale follows a teenage girl in the Upper Peninsula.
The paperback version of the text is sold via Amazon.com.
Art fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — Art Rapids seeks donations for its Walk of Art Sculpture Park, located at Antrim County Day Park.
The nonprofit Reid Family Foundation plans to match donations if $10,000 is collected by Jan. 31.
Checks can be sent to Art Rapids at P.O. Box 301 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629 or donate through artrapids.net.
Summer race signup
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival accepts registration for its annual Meijer Festival of Races, set July 8.
Routes include the Priority Health 5K, the Michigan Planners 10K, the Michigan Planners McKinley Challenge 15K and the Michigan Planners Half Marathon.
Prices increase after Feb. 28.
Register via runsignup.com/Race/MI/TraverseCity/MeijerFestivalofRaces.
