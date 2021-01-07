Bayshore races go virtual
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club recently decided to move the annual Bayshore Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K races to a virtual format. The in-person event takes place over Memorial Day weekend.
Entry is $63 for the marathon, $60 for the half and $30 for the 10K. Proceeds support the track club, which donates to scholarships and community grants.
People can defer to the 2022 event instead of completing the virtual race. Participants receive a short-sleeve shirt, a race bib and finisher’s medal. Registration opens Jan. 11 at bayshoremarathon.org.
Township receives grant
KALKASKA — Oliver Township in Kalkaska County recently received a $1,000 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund. The grant will help restore the playground at Oliver Township Hall. The town hall was originally a one-room schoolhouse and the playground equipment is from that era.
Members of Great Lakes Energy support the fund by rounding up their bills to the next dollar. This amount is distributed to nonprofits and charitable activities benefitting communities served by the cooperative. More details: 888-485-2537 or gtlakes.com.
Operation Taconite begins
SAULT SAINTE MARIE — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie recently launched Operation Taconite, a domestic icebreaking initiative in Lake Superior, St. Marys River, the Straits of Mackinac, Georgian Bay and Lake Michigan. The coast guard may close commercial or regional waterways during this operation. All recreational ice users should exercise caution, dress for the weather and avoid shipping channels. More information: mark.s.gill@uscg.mil or 906-635-3232.
Fitness campaign
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign partnered to expand free access to workouts by bringing outdoor fitness courts to Michigan communities. This includes a free Fitness Court application with coaching, fitness classes with local trainers and 7-minute workouts. Municipalities, schools and other organizations may apply for grant funding to support this project. nationalfitnesscampaign.com/michigan
Grant winners announced
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation recently named the recipients of the final grant cycle of 2020.
The Minger Family Endowment Fund awarded $4,725 to Crystal Community Ski Club’s Nordic Rocks ski program, $9,988 to Manistee Chippewa 350 Club and Manistee Area Public Schools for equipment, $4,000 to Pleasant Valley Community Center for facility improvements and $48,900 to SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers for youth trail building and outdoor recreation projects.
The fall 2020 grant cycle included awards from the Limitless Fund and other Field of Interest Funds, including $3,150 to Manistee Catholic Central Schools, $3,000 to Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville, $5,000 to Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts and $2,000 to Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative.
The Manistee County Quality of Life Fund awarded the following grants: $740 to the Leadership Learning Lab for nonprofits, $302 to Staircase Youth Services, $4,370 to Munson Healthcare Foundation, $10,000 to Manistee Area Public Schools and $10,000 to Manistee County Council on Aging.
