Photography exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The “Woodland Studies” exhibition is displayed from Jan. 7 through April 13 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. View black and white photographs by Grand Rapids photographer Rodney Martin.
Night ski, snowshoe
BELLAIRE — The New Year’s Night Ski and Snowshoe starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Grass River Natural Area. Ski or snowshoe along groomed trails. Enjoy hot cocoa and a fire at the pavilion. Bring a headlamp. Cost is $5 per person.
Welding Skills Lab
EAST JORDAN — The Welding Skills Lab is set to begin at 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at East Jordan High School. All ages are invited to develop welding skills every Monday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. for 15 weeks.
Cost is $1,200 and includes supplies. Scholarships may be available through Northwest Michigan Works! Register by Jan. 7 at bit.ly/weldskillslab.
Questions: 231-492-8207.
Snowshoe hikes
GAYLORD — Treetops Resort offers guided snowshoe hikes at 6 p.m. Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Headlamps are provided for these family-friendly walks.
Admission is $20 per adult/teen and $15 for ages 12 and younger. Rent snowshoes for $5. Contact: 866-348-5249.
Sustainability talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts “Let’s Talk Sustainability” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 via Zoom.
The panelist is Paul Rink, who contributed to the book “A Better Planet: Forty Big Ideas for A Sustainable Future.” Register via tadl.org/sustain.
Winter Wine Walk
GAYLORD — The Winter Wine Walk is Jan. 15 and 29 at Otsego Resort. Check in at noon at the River Cabin, and then walk to a bonfire at the beaver dam.
Three stations along the way feature wines and light food. Snowshoes may be available to rent. Price is $38 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Seed-sowing class
TRAVERSE CITY — Omena Cut Flowers Owner Carolyn Faught presents Winter Seed Sowing at 2 p.m. Jan. 16 via Zoom.
This event is hosted by the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Register for $20 per person via Eventbrite.
Beginning skiing
TRAVERSE CITY — A beginning cross-country skiing course goes from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at the NMC University Center.
Learn the fundamentals of speed control, stopping and pole use as well as safety information. Cost is $29. Sign up at nmc.augusoft.net.
Horse show internship
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows provides a summer internship from June 1 through Sept. 18.
Interns gain professional experience and learn about event logistics, operations, hospitality, horse show management and communications.
Candidates should be friendly and hardworking with strong writing, project management and organizational skills.
An understanding of the hunter-jumper world is recommended.
Submit a cover letter and resume by Jan. 15 to rachel@traversecityhorseshows.com.
Basketball game
DETROIT — Tickets are available for the Elk Rapids High School Basketball Night at 7 p.m. March 4 at Little Caesars Arena.
The northern Michigan boys’ varsity team plays against Tawas Area High School before the Pistons vs. the Indiana Pacers. Ticket prices include both games. Find seats at https://fevo.me/elkrapids before Feb. 25. Call: 313-771-7466.
