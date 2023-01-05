Trail event
BELLAIRE — The New Year’s Lantern-Lit Ski and Snowshoe session goes from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Grass River Natural Area.
Bring a flashlight or headlamp and travel the trails. Equipment is available to rent for $5. Admission is $5 per person.
Call for nominations
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Environmental Law Institute accepts nominations for its 2023 National Wetlands Awards until Jan. 6.
The program honors individual achievements in youth leadership, scientific research, promoting awareness, local stewardship, wetlands program development and business leadership.
Nominate an individual at eli.org/national-wetlands-awards/nominations.
Wine Wine Walk
GAYLORD — The Winter Wine Walk goes from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 7 at Otsego Resort.
Snowshoe from the River Cabin to the beaver dam and back, stopping at wine tasting stations. Tickets are $40 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Snowshoe hikes
GRAYLING — Guided snowshoe hikes go from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Hartwick Pines State Park. Snowshoes are available at the visitors center.
A recreation pass is required to enter the park. Reserve a spot at https://bit.ly/3iQNm8t. Questions: 989-348-2537.
ISEA presentation
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association presents an ISEA Cafe presentation from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 12.
Grand Valley State University graduate student Anna Briem speaks on Eurasian watermilfoil, a perennial plant. RSVP at https://bit.ly/3Poj4qd.
Snowshoe series
THOMPSONVILLE — The Snowshoe Beginner Series kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at Crystal Mountain. Learn to use snowshoes from Park at Water’s Edge and then tour Michigan Legacy Art Park.
Cost is $20 for rental and art park admission. Other events: Feb. 11 and 18.
Winter Trails Day
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts Winter Trails Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Timber Ridge.
Family-friendly activities include free trail access, introductory ski lessons, fat bike demos, guided snowshoe hikes and equipment rentals for those new to winter trail sports. Register to attend or volunteer at https://bit.ly/3BgU2Dy.
Winter hike
WILLIAMSBURG — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy offers a winter hike from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Maple Bay Natural Area.
Participants may bring a snack, snowshoes and water. Questions: info@gtrlc.org; 231-929-7911.
Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the Festival Foundation’s annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K. The March 18 race begins and ends on Lake Street next to Brady’s Bar.
Adults can enjoy a free beer at the after party.
Race proceeds go to Munson Medical Center’s Family Birth and Children’s Center. Learn more and register at www.leapinleprechauntc.com.
Property transfer
ALPENA — The Nature Conservancy recently transferred its property on North Point Peninsula to Huron Pines.
The local nonprofit is managing the property, and TNC holds a conservation easement that limits future development on the land.
The more than 1,300 acres includes cedar forests, wetlands and meadows. The land is also located along a migratory flyway and 4 miles of Lake Huron shoreline.
