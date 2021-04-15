TRAVERSE CITY — Spring has sprung in northern Michigan and residents eager for reasons to be outdoors can turn to a variety of volunteer opportunities with area nonprofit organizations.
A bevy of ways are available for local folks to give back to the community and take in the natural environment. Volunteer organizers said they have an ever-growing to-do list, from easy tasks like picking up litter on the beach to more physically taxing work such as tree planting, trail building or digging out deep-rooted invasive species.
“This year, especially because everything has to be done in small groups and with safety precautions, there is a greater need than ever before,” said Jennifer Jay, communications director for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
Work bees that typically draw dozens of volunteers must be limited to no more than 10 or 15 participants, she said, to adhere to pandemic-related safety restrictions. The volunteer events also require registration to help stick to those standards.
The land preservation organization will host three days of virtual volunteer training between April 19-21 to help prepare them for the needed work.
And the conservancy isn’t the only organization with a need for volunteer helpers.
Emily Cook, of the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network, said that agency also intends to press forward with work bees and public presentations after a year of going virtual.
Volunteer events to pull invasive garlic mustard plants are planned, she said, and the best time to do the work is early May through mid-June. Those not yet comfortable participating in group activities can also pull the invasive species individually and put them in garbage bins placed across the region by the organization, Cook said.
“Invasive species removal can sometimes be a challenging thing to recruit volunteers for as it’s hard, repetitive work. However, the gratification is immediate when you can see a space cleared to make room for native plants and the pollinators they support,” Cook said. “It doesn’t hurt that we are fortunate to host these events in some of our region’s most beautiful areas.”
Norm Fred, founder of nonprofit Boardman River Clean Sweep, said he needs volunteers to help pick up trash and other dumped belongings along Keystone Road and behind the Goodwill Inn.
Because of the steep inclines in the area, the bagged garbage will be floated in canoes across the Boardman River to the YMCA property on the other side, Fred said.
He said those who want to help with that large-scale cleanup can show up at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the city’s brush drop-off site on Keystone Road or at the Goodwill Inn parking lot.
Other litter pickups through the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program are planned across the northern Lower Peninsula from May 1 to 9, with multiple sections of highway still available to adopt by volunteers.
Such volunteers save taxpayers dollars while keeping roadsides clean, said Paul Ajegba, state transportation director.
“Their community spirit and pride make a huge difference. We ask all motorists to keep an eye out for these volunteers and drive cautiously during the pickup periods,” he said.
Each year about 2,900 volunteer groups have adopted more than 6,000 miles of state highway to keep tidy, though organizers said there is always space for more to literally pitch in.
And those who’d rather spend time on the water can volunteer with Inland Seas Education Association, said Juliana Lisuk, the group’s volunteer coordinator.
“We are always looking for more volunteers to join our team, specifically in the roles of program instructor or crew member,” she said.
ISEA teaches about traditional, tall-ship schooners on the Great Lakes, and stewardship of North America’s freshwater inland seas.
