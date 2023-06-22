ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids 9th annual free Fishing Expo dives deep into the art, science and joys of angling northern Michigan waters.
The June 29th event at Elk Rapids Harbor Pavilion presented by Elk Rapids Harbor Commission features a panel of master anglers. Experts will share tips on everything from how to catch the big ones to baits, bobbers and lures, to the art of fly tying and rod making.
“Our mission is to give back of what we’ve enjoyed through the years,” said event host Don Reynolds. “We want to spark interest in fishing or renew people’s interest in fishing and the outdoors.”
The Fallen Outdoors veterans group returns to the Expo this year to join the mission. The nationwide nonprofit organizes free outdoor adventures for veterans from all branches of the military. Their goal is to teach vets outdoor skills and to generate therapeutic connections to nature. Michigan’s team provides as many as 450 trips annually.
“We’ll hand out brochures, talk to people and let them know we’re around.” said Michigan’s team lead Matthew Marciniak.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources research vessel the Steelhead will be docked nearby to offer free public tours.
For more than 54 years, crews of the 65-foot vessel have studied Lake Michigan’s fish, applying science in the support and sustainability of healthy fish populations.
Operating from the DNR Charlevoix Fisheries Research Station, the season marks Steelhead’s farewell tour and the public’s last chance to view the historically important Great Lakes vessel. The state allocated $4 million to replace the DNR survey vessel in 2024 with an updated version.
Tours led by crew members will showcase the pilot house and navigation tools, crew living quarters and equipment used to collect specimens.
“People are surprised to see the size of our nets,” said station fisheries biologist and research manager David Clapp.“The Great Lakes are like an ocean. We use big gear people aren’t used to seeing.”
Officers of the DNR Law Enforcement Division will also be on hand to answer questions. One of the increasing numbers of female conservation officers, Andrea Albert, who serves Antrim County, and her colleagues, will explain their role in enforcing fish, game and natural resource protection laws.
The Boardman River Nature Center is a newcomer to the Fishing Expo. Grand Traverse Conservation District regional parkland authority operates the interactive educational resource along the Boardman River banks in Traverse City. The 287-square mile Boardman River Watershed, which empties into Grand Traverse Bay, spans part of Antrim County.
The all-free, family-friendly Fishing Expo offers no cost refreshments, grab bags, door prizes valued from $350 to $500 and informational handouts.
