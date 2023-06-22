The Michigan Department of Natural Resources research vessel the Steelhead will be docked in Elk Rapids to offer free public tours at the Fishing Expo on June 29. Operating from the DNR Charlevoix Fisheries Research Station, the season marks Steelhead’s farewell tour and the public’s last chance to view the historically important Great Lakes vessel. The state allocated $4 million to replace the DNR survey vessel in 2024 with an updated version.