TRAVERSE CITY — George Lombard didn’t grow up aspiring to be an Olympic cross-country skier.
Yet, he ended up one, at age 50.
What started for Lombard as a simple cycling club that would be known as the Dawn Patrol turned into an everlasting intensive athletic career that’s imminent to extend into his 90th birthday in January. He trains with an e-bike with the Cherry Capital Cycling Club and plays pickleball if the weather is nice out by the dog park on Bay Street.
“I see other people that aren’t and I’m going to stay active as long as I can,” said Lombard. “I feel it. If I stay healthy as I am now, I can keep going for quite a few years.”
All that with the help of a prosthetic leg.
Lombard, who grew up and went to high school in Oscoda, lost half of his left leg in a farming incident when he was 19.
“I’ve been walking on this thing for 70 years,” Lombard said.
It was a setback, but Lombard adjusted.
Years ago, he received a call from a man in Minneapolis telling Lombard he was competing in the North American Vasa and wanted to meet him and invite him to a tryout for the U.S. Paralympic Team in Squaw Valley Ski Resort in California — the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics.
“I guarantee you you’ll make the team,” Lombard recalled the man saying. “I won every race. I was in my 50s and those guys were 25. I was in great shape.”
He traveled the world representing the United States for four years. He skied in Yellowstone National Park to train, traveling to New Hampshire for events and finished the season at the Gold Rush in California.
“I had my 53rd birthday in Austria, two years later I was in Sweden,” Lombard said. “I was competing with the Americans but I wasn’t competing with the Scandinavians. They had government programs, they were so good, they were so far ahead of us.”
But the competition was only half the experience Lombard said those four years provided.
Competitors, who also competed with national assisted athletic programs, were interested in the U.S.’s advancement in prosthetics.
“I got acquainted with a Finnish doctor and I think we were ahead of them as far as our artificial legs go,” Lombard said. “We’re all the same now, I think I’m walking on a German foot. For our time, though, we were ahead of other nations.”
Riding an e-bike, which uses a motor to assist the rider at their discretion, isn’t exactly the same as Olympic cross-country ski races.
Yet, exercising is what Lombard calls his lifestyle. They’re social events, they’re where he meets his friends. His blood pressure was 110/80 with cholesterol levels around 150 — both normal levels for adults.
“I intend to maintain it just as long as I can maintain a balance on that bike and people can put up with me,” Lombard said.
Lombard had surgeries every now and then since his leg amputation. When extremities are lost, the muscle tissues atrophy but the nerves continue to grow.
It causes a good deal of pain, Lombard said, but it wasn’t a question if he would get back to riding or staying active after it.
“I went into pickleball on crutches and there were people there who had no idea,” Lombard said.
Bill Danley, President of the Cherry Capital Cycling Club, said Lombard is a stark advocate for e-bikes both in Traverse City and down in Lansing.
E-bikes are regulated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources because some have a combustion engine that the agency says can harm state-maintained trails.
He’d later use a lot of those connections with the DNR to create TC’s Vasa trail.
Danley says Lombard ranked No. 15 among CCCC members last year in club miles with 2,500 and is “always out there.”
“He’s enthusiastic, he doesn’t let one leg slow him down,” Danley said. “I think it’s fabulous that we have 70- and 89-year-old men and women who are riding and George is in that vanguard.”
