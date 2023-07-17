TRAVERSE CITY — Area gardeners open their yards in July for tours highlighting the beauty and possibilities for transforming backyards into blooming retreats.
Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City hosts its 40th annual garden walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
“This year, we turned 100,” said club spokesperson Jean Spagnuolo. “So, we’re mixing history with the gardens.”
The self-guided tour celebrates Traverse City heritage by showcasing three homes within the Boardman Neighborhood dating to the 1800s and four Central Neighborhood sites originating in the early 1900s. Formal and informal gardens accent home architectural details popular in the periods, such as turrets, dormers, Queen Ann decorative gingerbread and wrap-around porches. The iconic Perry Hannah house, now Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, and historic Carnegie Library, now Crooked Tree Art Center, open their doors for the tour.
The more than 700 expected tour goers will be afforded additional learning opportunities including Bonsai tree and shrub displays, Japanese flower arranging techniques, plein air painting and container gardening demonstrations.
Funds raised through the tour support the club children’s sensory garden development project at The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Elk Rapids Garden Club’s takes a different tack. Its tour mission is to preserve northern Michigan’s beauty through water and land conservation. The club presents its “Keep it Blue: Celebrate Water” garden walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on July 18.
“It’s a huge trend to show gardens are important to the environment, if done right,” said event chair Deanna Seifried.
The self-paced tour exhibits six gardens along the Bay, Torch and Elk lakes, each designed to protect the waters with native plants and buffers. Gardens showcase dune plantings, a no-mow landscape, unique yard art and more.
At Arrowhead Garden, the largest of 10 village community gardens, an arbor created from recycled tools and small farm implements welcomes visitors. The arbor is the creative result of a 2022 public project.
Club members and representatives from six collaborative organizations will be stationed at tour gardens to provide related educational information. Collaborators include Paddle Antrim, Grass River Natural Area, Antrim Conservation District, Elk-Skegemog Lake Association, Michigan State University Extension and Barker Creek Nursery.
The biennial fundraiser supports club efforts in maintaining Elk Rapids’ community gardens and associated activities.
Ongoing options to enjoy Northern Michigan in bloom include a visit to Traverse City’s The Botanic Gardens at Barns Park where the grounds are always open. Enjoy a self-guided tour of the nine-plus gardens or book a docent-led tour.
Self-guided and guided tours showcasing the formal and informal gardens of Charlevoix’s Castle Farms offer a look at Old World and sustainable gardening methods. Among the array of gardens is The Queen’s Rose Garden, The King’s Court Garden, a butterfly garden and several children’s gardens. Visit Castle Farms 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Mondays) July through August.
Discover the gardens of Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville with a guided tour led by master gardeners. The resort’s romantic gardens feature hundreds of perennials and thousands of annuals, and water gardens set alongside Crystal cottages. Tours take place Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in July and August.
“Walking through the village, even if not on a garden tour, you see rocks labeling flowers, shrubs and trees,” said resort spokesperson Brittney Primeau. “The highlight is learning about them.”
Visit club or venue web- sites to learn more about garden tours and to purchase tickets.
