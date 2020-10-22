TRAVERSE CITY — Tyler Bevier is willing to walk for others in an effort to raise money for the local library friends group.
Friends of Traverse Area District Library is hosting the October Move-a-Thon fundraiser this month, as well as celebrating National Friends of Libraries Week.
The idea is for participants to donate $23 and walk 23 miles by month’s end — the number chosen to recognize the 23 years anniversary of the Woodmere branch.
Bevier said this month-long benefit is meant to help replace revenue that would have come from the annual book sale, which organizers canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He is a board member of the Friends nonprofit group and said he will walk on behalf of those who either aren’t able or don’t want to walk.
Bevier said he already walks most of the time, as part of his daily routine.
“Walking is pretty ingrained in what I do every day in our neighborhoods and also on our hiking trails in the area,” he said.
Updates on Bevier’s progress are being shared on the library’s Facebook page, officials said.
“It’s really more about getting people in the community thinking about the library,” said Amy Shamroe, Friends of TADL board member and publicity chairperson.
During the pandemic the library serves as a critical resource for the community and this effort aims to remind area residents of that, she said.
The secondary goal is to “encourage people to be safe and be outdoors,” Shamroe said.
Specifically, she said the Move-A-Thon was designed to help motivate area residents to get outdoors and exercise during October — the height of the region’s autumn color season — in ways that are safe during the coronavirus crisis.
“So go out and enjoy the colors,” Shamroe said.
Those interested can learn more at www.tadl.org/event/october-move-a-thon online, including registration.
Participants are encouraged to walk, run, bike 23 miles by month’s end — or as many as they can — and post photographs of their progress on social media with the #TADL23 tag or email them to ask@tadl.org.
The event has been ongoing all month, but there’s still time to support the library friends group and participant in the fundraiser, Shamroe said.
“Walking is pretty ingrained in what I do every day in our neighborhoods and also on our hiking trails in the area.” Tyler Bevier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.