When it comes to shinrin-yoku, it isn’t simply a matter of being in a forest — it’s a matter of experiencing ones’ surroundings.
Shinrin-yoku — a Japanese phrase that translates to “forest bathing” — is a “vital part” of preventative health care in Japan that dates back to the 1980s, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization website.
It’s a practice that has spread throughout the world over the last 20 years, explained Don Schuster, who guided forest bathing exercises and mindfulness hikes for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy in 2019.
“It’s really about immersion,” said Schuster, who became familiar with forest bathing during his four decades providing mental health services. “We immerse people into the environment. We ask them to go find a space they feel is calling to them … and just stop and pay attention.”
That means using all five senses to take in the environment — colors, movements, smells, etc. — and “feel the power of the forest,” he said.
It’s amazing what people see when they stop for 15 or 20 minutes and just observe, Schuster said.
“It’s so easy in our day-to-day lives, even if you are outside, your mind is going — you’re going onto that next thing or are preoccupied,” said Becky Hill, Leelanau Conservancy director of natural areas and preserves. “Take a moment to meditate and be in the present and soak in all the benefits of nature.”
The benefits of shinrin-yoku are similar to other Japanese practices, such as Zen meditation and mindfulness, but in a “less intimidating” form, according to the JNTO website. Meditation requires remaining still and not engaging in ones thoughts, while mindfulness is being actively aware of what’s going on and acknowledging current feelings.
“In a forest, however, meditation and mindfulness come naturally when you allow your senses to focus on the small, uncomplicated changes around you,” the JNTO website states.
Being outside and immersed in nature is a great way to disconnect from the technology-driven world we live in and reset, said Claire Wood, Leelanau Conservancy communications director and docent volunteer coordinator.
Docents lead “mindfulness in nature” hikes through the Leelanau Conservancy’s natural areas, Wood said. Those hikes are done at a slower pace with a greater focus on using ones’ senses and “being present in the moment,” she said.
The free docent-led hikes were really popular last year, Hill noted. People are fascinated with the concept of forest bathing and mindfulness hikes and want to learn more about how to connect with nature, she said.
More forest bathing and mindfulness hikes were anticipated at both the GTRLC and the Leelanau Conservancy this year, but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted plans.
Various studies from around the world show spending time in nature is good for improving mental and physical health.
Scientists have found that trees give off a natural substance called phytoncides, which impacts humans down to the level of cellular activity, Schuster said.
It increases the activity of natural killer cells — or NK cells — which are part of the body’s immune system and attack growths like cancer, he said.
Additionally, there’s a bacterium in soil — mycobacterium vaccae — that some studies indicate have positive impacts on emotional and mental health, Schuster said. That’s on top of the basic exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide between humans and trees, he noted.
“We have a very powerful relationship with the forest because we need each other,” Schuster said.
The reactions of people Schuster has led on forest bathing hikes shows just how powerful an experience it can be.
He said that, upon completion of the hikes, participants of various ages have made comments such as: it’s the first time they’ve felt safe, they’d forgotten how much they love nature and that it reminded them of things they’d done as a child. One man told him, through tears, it had been years since he’d felt so relaxed, Schuster said.
“It’s a rare individual who says, ‘Going out into nature does nothing for me,’” Schuster said.
Although GTRLC and Leelanau Conservancy offer forest bathing hikes as group activities, it’s something that can be done alone as well, Wood said.
Gloria Halligan, of Traverse City, makes sure to talk walks alone at least once a week. Halligan owns Traverse City Walks and has led hikes in the region for about 10 years.
“Through all these years, I still have to force myself to get out,” she said. “But once I am, it’s so worth it. We’re inside too much.”
“We immerse people into the environment. We ask them to go find
a space they feel is calling to them … and just stop and pay attention.” Don Schuster, forest bathing exercise guide
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.