TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan women are answering the river’s call.
They’re casting lines in the Boardman, Manistee, AuSable and their cool flowing tributaries. They’re discovering the zen-like tranquility of fly fishing, a sport long-dominated by men.
Traverse City realtor Carly Smith belongs to Flygirls of Michigan, an affiliate of the Fly Fishers International Club. The organization is dedicated to making it easier for women to get into the sport. Flygirls embrace experts and beginners alike.
But Smith is no beginner.
“Before I could walk, my dad put me in a backpack and took me into the river with him,” she said. “He let me touch the fish he caught — and I’ve been fishing ever since.”
Smith grew up but didn’t outgrow the joy of fly fishing. She learned to appreciate the stillness and mental focus the sport requires.
“It’s almost meditative,” she said. “My mind goes a mile a minute. Fly fishing lets things fall away for a moment and it takes me to the most beautiful places.”
Smith still fishes with her dad on the Manistee, AuSable and a hot spot she keeps secret. Her entourage of fly-fishing companions has expanded to include her fiancé and girlfriends.
“When you go out, do everything right, and the pieces come together, it’s a confidence builder,” she said.
Brian Pitser, fishing guide and owner of Northern Angler Fly Fishing Outfitters in Traverse City, said women in greater numbers are discovering the benefits of fly fishing. His observations support projections of a joint study by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Technological University and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. The report estimates the number of Michigan women anglers will increase from 182,000 in 2014 to 221,000 in 2035.
Pitser said fly fishing is particularly woman-friendly.
“Women are better at it than men,” he said. “It doesn’t take a lot of power, but timing and finesse.”
Leelanau County native Cara Summers owes her passion for fly fishing to her grandfather, legendary bamboo fly rod maker Bob Summers. The craftsman who began making fly rods in 1956 grew an international reputation.
“Grandpa lives on the Boardman,” Cara Summers said. “We would often go outside his house to fish.”
Summers, a Glen Lake High School graduate, attended the University of Cincinnati to study fashion design and product development. She moved to Brooklyn, New York, after earning her degree to work in the fashion industry.
Summers’ love of fashion and fly fishing sparked her entrepreneur spirit. The angler tapped the family legacy in 2016 to found Summers & Company. Her company features a line of original women’s fishing wear.
“Whenever I would put on a fishing vest it would fall off my shoulders and it would have too many pockets,” she said. “It’s more wearing you than you wearing it.”
And so her Heritage Vest was born. She created her signature American-made vest to be fitted to a woman’s shape, adding feminine flair and style. The design allows it to be layered over a jacket or fleece.
Summers’ other products include the Popover Vest, also created for layering, the versatile Sun Scarf with a rating up to 30 UPF, and a logo cap.
She plans in coming months to extend the Heritage Vest size range and to introduce a sun shirt.
Her line is currently sold online at https://www.summerscompany.com. Long-term plans call for entering the wholesale market.
Summers’ fly-fishing domain now stretches beyond northern Michigan to waters of New York.
But the reasons she enjoys the sport remain the same.
“It’s really peaceful,” she said. “It’s a good reason to get outdoors, put your phone down and step away from your busy life.”
It requires little gear to fly fish from riverbanks or forge the water to catch brown, brook and rainbow trout, salmon, bass and pike. Summers said one can take on the adventure at one’s own pace. While it keeps you active, it’s not hard on the body.
Aspiring fly-fishing women may benefit from a workshop or by finding a mentor to teach the angling art.
“There’s a learning curve,” Summers said. “But if you have someone to show you the basics you can have fun whether you’re a beginner or an expert.”
