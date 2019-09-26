NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Boat anglers caught quite a few lake trout north or Harbor Point, up near 5-Mile Point. Fish were found near the bottom in 125 to 130 feet.
Petoskey: Salmon anglers fishing very close to the breakwall were marking fish in 30 to 80 feet but did not catch any. Lake trout were caught outside Little Traverse Bay, either south to 9-Mile Point or north to 5-Mile Point and taken near the bottom in 125 to 140 feet. Pier anglers were getting a couple salmon early morning or evening when casting spoons, crank baits or spawn. The “Bobber Hole” and the D Pier produced salmon for those using spawn however those casting spoons or crank baits also took fish. Most were caught before sunrise and after sunset.
Bear River: Fishing slowed with the warm weather but should have picked back up. Salmon were caught up near the dam by those using spawn, artificial eggs and flies.
Charlevoix: Boating pressure was low. Those trolling for salmon near the cement plant had no luck but a couple smaller boats in the freighter slip did catch a couple fish when casting spoons and crank baits or floating spawn. Those wading near the cement plant caught a few salmon before sunrise and after sunset. Fishing pressure in the channel is slow this time of the year, but anglers will find a few smallmouth bass when using crawlers.
Boyne River: Had a few salmon including some large fish.
Traverse City: Lake herring were caught in the East Bay when trolling or jigging off Elk Rapids, around Deepwater Pt. and along the West Bank. Salmon fishing was slow. On the Elk River, a couple Chinook were caught near the dam. Smallmouth bass were found in the river by those using crawlers. In the West Bay, perch were caught off Northport, but many were small. In Suttons Bay, perch fishing was slow. A couple salmon were caught when trolling both the north end and the south end early morning or evening with spoons and flies. The salmon bite on the Boardman River slowed as well. The best time to fish was early morning with spawn or skein.
Leelanau County: There were reports of the occasional salmon in Shalda Creek off Good Harbor Bay and in the Crystal River which flows from Glen Lake. The number of fish was minimal and angler activity was low.
Frankfort: Those trolling caught a couple fresh Chinook salmon. There were several reports of fish rolling on the surface. Coho numbers were holding steady in Platte Bay. Pier anglers caught Chinook, coho and steelhead in the evening.
Portage Lake: Perch anglers reported moderate catches off the point and in front of the bible camp with worms. Those trolling for coho near the channel caught pike.
Manistee: Surface temperature readings inched up to about 67 degrees, so fishing remains slow. Warm water top to bottom made things tough for pier anglers. Out deep, anglers found good numbers of coho and steelhead. Fish were caught 70 to 100 feet down in 300 to 500 feet with spoons and flies.
Manistee River: While the warm-up may have slowed catch rates, salmon are still moving up into the river and will continue to do so especially with any rain and cooler temperatures. The peak of the run typically occurs in the first week of October.
Hamlin Lake: Bluegill fishing was steady in the upper lake with boats getting 10-25 fish per trip. Most were using worms in 7 to 10 feet in front of Indian Pete’s Bayou. Pike fishing was decent though most were on the small side. Walleye fishing was slow.
Ludington: Still had warmer water. Coho and steelhead were hitting spoons 50 to 90 feet down in 200 to 400 feet where the cooler water was found. Pier anglers caught small coho on spawn.
Pere Marquette River: Salmon are still running and could be found in the South Branch in Oceana County.
