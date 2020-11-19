The state saw fewer anglers now that many are hunting during the firearm deer season. This is also the time of year when the whitefish action really picks up for pier anglers. It might be a good idea for those hunting to take along a fishing pole!
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Pier and shore anglers are still getting some steelhead. River fishing for steelhead has also been spotty but should start improving with the latest rain as it appears the Manistee, Pere Marquette, Betsie, and the White River all received a good amount to help raise water levels.
Torch Lake: Whitefish spearing is taking place on the south end around the sandbar.
If the weather cooperates, multiple boats will be out after dark. Some of the best opportunity for whitefish takes place during the end of November.
Manistee Lake: In Kalkaska County had the best walleye fishing of the year taking place. Limits of 17–20-inch fish were caught using crankbaits and crawler harnesses. Lake temperatures have dropped, and the walleye are grouping together in the deep pockets of the lake.
Manistee River: Had reports of decent steelhead pushes after the rain. Steelhead have been caught up at Tippy Dam. Water temperature is still playing a significant role on fish activity on the Upper Manistee. Try streamers in the early morning to target the trout. On the cloudy rainy days, blue-winged olives were the most successful fly.
Pere Marquette River: Also had a decent push of steelhead moving up into the river.
Mecosta County: Perch fishing has been good on the inland lakes. Walleye are moving into the shallows at night.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Burt Lake: Boat anglers braving the elements continue to target walleye and perch though catch rates were still spotty.
Grand Lake: Remains good for perch but the docks at the state launch have been pulled for the season.
Thunder Bay River: Atlantic salmon fishing is picking up near the 9th Street Dam. A few whitefish and steelhead along with the occasional brown trout were taken from the bridge.
Houghton Lake: Had duck hunters but not many anglers. A few shore anglers fishing the canals caught crappie and the occasional walleye. Shore anglers were also fishing over at the Reedsburg Dam where they caught crappie and rock bass. No word on pike.
Tawas: Anglers have been taking limits or near limit catches of whitefish off the east pier. Tawas Bay produced some good catches of walleye.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
St. Joseph: Pier anglers are targeting steelhead and whitefish.
Grand Haven: Pier anglers reported the action as hit-or-miss for steelhead. Lake whitefish were caught along the channel when using small jigging spoons.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Is still producing some steelhead. Perch are starting to hit near the bridges in Petty’s and Smith’s Bayous.
Muskegon: Lake whitefish are being caught along the channel when using jigging spoons that glow.
Muskegon Lake: Was producing some walleye but the activity has slowed.
Muskegon River: Those fishing below Newaygo did manage to get a couple steelhead between Henning Park and the Bridgeton access site however fishing was tough. The few fish caught were taken on plugs.
Whitehall: Whitefish are being caught in the channel.
White Lake: Perch are being caught and steelhead anglers are fishing the mouth of the river.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: Walleye numbers were good east of Sterling State Park and around Brest Bay. No limits but fish were being caught when anglers could get out.
Detroit River: Most were targeting yellow perch when using minnows. The fish were scattered so anglers are having to move around to locate schools of fish.
Lake St. Clair: Walleye were caught in the shipping channel when using a crawler harness and bottom bouncer. Perch fishing was picking up in the bays.
Saginaw Bay: A few perch were caught by those braving the weather.
Saginaw River: Had reports of some walleye starting to be caught. Catch rates were still hit-or-miss but fish are moving back into the river.
Tittabawassee River: Is also producing some walleye as the fish move back in.
