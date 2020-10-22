Poor weather conditions are keeping anglers off the water. Parts of the Upper Peninsula including Marquette saw snow this week with some getting a couple inches or more.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Typically, this time of year boat anglers will start trying for perch however no boats had been out yet.
Petoskey: Had no boats out. Pier anglers were casting and floating spawn for salmon, but no catches were reported. Fish could still be found at the mouth of the river but catch rates were low. The Bear River had more chinook and coho after the rain, but angler effort was low.
Charlevoix: Perch boats usually start to go out this time of year. A couple anglers were trying the channel for smallmouth bass, but none were caught. No one was really trying for salmon near the cement plant with the season winding down.
Traverse City: In the West Bay, limits of perch were caught near Suttons Bay.
Boardman River: The weir has been officially pulled for the season. There were reports of a few salmon still in the river.
Frankfort: Anglers trolling the shoreline were able to make it out this week, but catch rates were low. Pier and shore anglers are reporting good steelhead catches if the weather permits. Several young coho were also reported.
Betsie River: Still had some salmon but the run is winding down.
Onekama: Shore anglers have picked up a couple steelhead but had to tuck in close to the north pier on certain days.
Portage Lake: A few anglers were out trying for perch this week when using worms and wigglers. No big ones to report but lots of small ones. Bluegills and rock bass were also caught.
Manistee: When boat anglers could get out, fishing was slow along the coast. Pier and shore fishing picked up with a decent number of steelhead caught on the 5th Avenue pier and along the surf to the north. A few small coho, a couple lake trout and a couple whitefish were also caught. Spawn worked best as those casting spoons had little luck.
Manistee River: Is producing more steelhead in the lower river.
Ludington: Bad weather has made fishing tough. Those out surfcasting had little luck. Anglers at the State Park reported slow fishing with only a coho or two landed.
Pere Marquette River: Had a good push of chinook salmon on the South Branch in northern Oceana, southern Mason, and western Newaygo County.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan River: Had three chutes open on the dam. Catch rates are slowing but anglers were still getting a couple salmon when drifting spawn, skein, and beads or when casting spinners and crankbaits. No word on steelhead being caught.
Burt and Mullett Lakes: Walleye and perch anglers had mixed results.
Alpena: Had no reports for the lake or Thunder Bay as windy conditions have kept anglers off the big lake.
Thunder Bay River: Those casting spoons and body baits caught mostly chinook however many were foul hooked and must be released immediately. Those drifting fresh spawn or bead type baits also caught a few brown trout and a couple steelhead at the 9th Street Dam. Atlantic salmon should begin to show up anytime now as the occasional fish was spotted.
Hubbard Lake: Good size perch were caught in the East Bay.
Van Etten Lake: Was producing a fair to good number of walleye and perch.
Oscoda: The occasional walleye and steelhead were caught by those trolling inside 60 feet. Pier anglers caught walleye, steelhead, lake trout, and the occasional Atlantic or coho when casting spoons and body baits or floating and still-fishing minnows.
Au Sable River: A couple steelhead, chinook and Atlantic salmon were caught floating or drifting spawn bags and beads, casting spoons and spinners, or swinging and stripping streamer flies. Most of the chinook salmon were in poor condition. The occasional walleye and lake trout were caught at the mouth when casting jigs, body baits, and spoons from shore. Brown trout were caught at the Mio Dam.
Higgins Lake: Is still producing some nice rock bass along the drop-offs. Some are still getting the occasional nice yellow perch as well. Trout were found in shallow water. Try near the Conference Center.
Houghton Lake: Fishing has been slow. Walleye continue to move into the canals and were hitting on fathead minnows. Bluegills were deeper and hitting on minnows.
Tawas: Pier anglers caught walleye when casting body baits. Catfish and burbot were taken on crawlers.
Tawas River: Salmon were seen jumping but only one or two were caught. A couple walleye were caught at Gateway Park when casting jigs and body baits. Catfish were hitting on crawlers.
Au Gres: A few perch were caught out near the shipping channel in 40 to 50 feet, between the Rifle Bar and the Pine River, and in front of Eagle Bay Marina in 5 to 15 feet with minnows.
