This is the last full week of lake trout season on northern Lake Michigan and northern Lake Huron. The season closes on Sept. 30. As we move into fall, watch for minnows to show up around the piers. When this happens, dipping them on site and fishing them under a slip bobber can be very productive.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Lake trout were found near the bottom in 130 feet off Seven Mile Point. A couple salmon were caught in front of the harbor.
Petoskey: A handful of boats were targeting salmon near the breakwall at night but had no luck. Lake trout were caught around Bay Harbor and near Nine Mile. Quite a few anglers were fishing near the mouth and along the beach for salmon. A few salmon were caught on spawn near the mouth of the river and by those casting spoons from the beach. Pier anglers had little luck.
Bear River: Not a lot of fish were caught at the dam, but anglers did manage to take a few salmon on skein, spawn, and flies.
Charlevoix: Most boat anglers were casting or using spawn near the cement plant. Success varied by boat, but a couple did catch Chinook in the area and around the freighter slip. Those targeting lake trout have done well. High water levels near the cement plant are making it impossible for those wanting to wade.
Anglers are casting for salmon off the end of the pier at night. Salmon were reported near the mouth of the river in Lake Charlevoix.
Boyne River: Only had a few salmon in the river.
Boardman River: Continues to produce a few coho at the Union Street Dam.
Betsie River: Catch rates dropped with the warmer weather but anglers will still find salmon between the lake and the Homestead Dam.
Manistee River: Those targeting salmon have found fish up near Tippy Dam. The occasional steelhead has also been caught.
Pere Marquette River: Though the action slowed with the warmer temperatures, anglers were still getting a few trout and salmon in the early morning or evening. Try the deeper holes.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan River: Anglers caught chinook salmon when drifting skein at the dam. Those casting spoons and crankbaits also caught fish.
Rogers City: A good number of adult chinook salmon are hanging around Swan Bay however many were unwilling to strike. Those trolling bombers and J-plugs did not have much luck. Outside Swan Bay, catch rates for lake trout, steelhead and young salmon were very good near Forty Mile Point and Adams Point in 40 to 90 feet where the baitfish are located. Lake trout were near the bottom in 70 to 80 feet.
Presque Isle: Continues to have very good fishing between the lighthouses and south towards Stoneport in waters up to 90 feet deep. Lake trout were found in the bottom 15 feet.
Alpena: Lake trout, steelhead, and walleye have been caught in 40 to 140 feet when trolling spoons. There are a few fish staging off the river mouth.
Thunder Bay River: A few chinook and coho were caught by those casting spoons and crankbaits or when floating skein and spawn bags. Those still fishing with crawlers caught channel cats and rock bass.
Oscoda: A couple lake trout, steelhead, and walleye were caught when trolling spoons and spin-glo’s in 30 to 140 feet and fishing throughout the water column. Pier anglers caught smallmouth bass, channel cats, rock bass and a couple walleye with crawlers or body baits. The occasional chinook salmon was also caught.
Au Sable River: Has a small number of chinook and Atlantic salmon. Anglers caught a few channel cats, rock bass, and bullhead when still fishing night crawlers.
Higgins Lake: Perch anglers are getting a few when they find a school of fish. They are getting some keepers after sorting out the small ones. No word on trout or smallmouth bass.
Houghton Lake: Had little to report as fishing was slow. Anglers have taken a few pike here and there and the occasional bass.
Tawas: Anglers are marking lots of baitfish however fishing was slow. Walleye were caught near Buoys 4 and 6 with crawlers and body baits in 15 to 20 feet. Fish were also found deeper in 40 to 50 feet when using spoons and body baits out near the point and south of Alabaster.
Tawas River: Fishing was slow at Gateway Park with only a couple largemouth bass and rock bass caught on crawlers. Anglers have seen salmon, but none were caught.
Au Gres: Had slow fishing. A couple walleye were taken on body baits out near the Bell Buoy and south towards Pt. Au Gres in 20 to 30 feet. A few perch were caught straight out from the river in 20 to 30 feet with minnows. Fish were also found off the Pine River, the Pinconning Bar, and the Saganing Bar in 10 to 20 feet. A few limit catches were reported off Eagle Bay Marina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.