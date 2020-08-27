NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Petoskey: Boat anglers fishing from the break wall to Magnus Park caught a few Chinook 100 to 135 feet down but most were smaller fish. Those heading west did better for lake trout when fishing near the bottom. Most were using spoons, meat rigs and flasher/fly combos. More anglers were on the Bear River but very few fish had been caught. Shore anglers targeting salmon in the early morning could see them, but none were caught.
Charlevoix: Boats heading straight out, and fishing 110 feet down did find a couple salmon when trolling spoons. Those jigging around South Point caught Cisco and lake trout in 100 to 120 feet. There has been no activity in Medusa Creek. Those fishing the channel have caught smallmouth bass with live or artificial crawlers and leeches. No salmon in the channel yet.
Traverse City: Salmon were caught in the East Bay on the south bank, around Deepwater Point and near the white wall. Cisco fishing was good when the bite was on. Bass fishing was slow. In the West Bay, salmon were caught in the hole in front of the Boardman River. No big numbers yet but a few. Lake trout fishing was slow. Those trying for smallmouth bass were struggling.
Grand Traverse County: Slow fishing was reported on Long Lake, Bass Lake, Elk Lake and Lake Skegemog.
Leland: Lake trout were still being caught deep off the harbor and near North Manitou Island. Salmon were also caught, but still low numbers.
Lake Leelanau: Walleye were caught on the south end of the South Lake. A few Chinook were also caught but the fish were smaller.
Frankfort: Chinook salmon were hitting in 90 to 150 feet when trolling spoons 40 to 80 feet down. Some good size fish have been caught but the numbers were on the low side. Platte Bay anglers reported good numbers of coho in West Bay when trolling and jigging.
Onekama: The Chinook bite was spotty with a few landed out deep in 250 feet or more and working the top 100 feet with spoons. Anglers reported good numbers of baitfish.
Portage Lake: Water temperatures are still on the rise and the bite was on the slow side. Bass, perch, and panfish anglers reported some activity but lots of little ones.
Manistee: Chinook and coho were caught 60 to 90 feet down in 80 to 200 feet to the north and south as well as along the Shelf when using spoons, J-plugs, meat rigs, and a flasher/fly combo. The bite was hit-or-miss at times. A few lake trout and steelhead were also caught. Pier fishing was slow.
Manistee River: Continues to provide some decent brown trout and the occasional steelhead. Pike and bass fishing were good below the dams.
Ludington: A mix of Chinook and coho were caught straight out from the harbor, off the projects to the south and around Big Sable Point 45 to 80 feet down in 50 to 160 feet. Fishing was hit-or-miss at times. A few lake trout and steelhead were caught on spoons, meat rigs, and J-plugs. A couple Chinook were caught in the harbor and off the pier.
Pere Marquette Lake: A few Chinook salmon were caught both trolling and jigging but the action was still hit-or-miss.
Pere Marquette River: Those using spawn, beads, or a jig and wax worm caught the occasional steelhead in the deeper holes.
Mecosta County: The Martiny Chain was good in the early morning for panfish and pike. A few good size bass were also caught. Chippewa Lake was slow with only a few largemouth bass and panfish caught.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan: Lake trout were caught off Poe Reef when trolling spoons. A couple Chinook salmon up to 10 pounds were caught on spoons in the shipping channel.
Cheboygan River: Had no reports of salmon yet. Those drifting worms at the DNR Station, the walk over bridge and up at the dam caught walleye, smallmouth bass, and rock bass. Anglers also had luck catching pike when casting crankbaits at the dam.
Burt and Mullett Lakes: Perch fishing picked up. Jumbo size fish were caught in both lakes, but not in any one location.
Rogers City: The better fishing for trout and salmon continues between Swan Bay and Adams Point extremely early before 5am or near sunset. The fish were picky and getting them to bite was difficult. Most were using spoons, J-plugs, meat rigs and bombers.
throughout the water column in 50 to 125 feet.
Presque Isle: Is producing a mixed bag of trout and salmon for those finding baitfish or colder water near the thermocline. Most were using spoons along with attractors, flies, squid and spin-glo’s. The odd Chinook or Atlantic salmon have also been caught.
Otsego Lake: Walleye anglers caught a couple fish however weeds made fishing difficult.
Alpena: Anglers caught lake trout, pink salmon, steelhead, and walleye when trolling spoons and spin-glo’s in 90 to 160 feet at the “Humps” and near the Nordmeer Wreck.
Lake trout were found near bottom with silver fish scattered throughout the lower half of the water column. Silver, orange, blue and green were good colors. Walleye were scattered with only a few caught in 35 to 80 feet when trolling lead core with spoons and body baits.
Thunder Bay River: Fishing was slow, but anglers found a few rock bass and smallmouth bass when floating crawlers and leeches. Bullhead and a couple channel cats were caught in the evening with crawlers or stink baits. The odd walleye was caught when trolling a crawler harness.
Oscoda: Trout, salmon, and walleye were caught when trolling spoons or spin-glo’s in 90 to 160 feet between the river and Greenbush. The odd Chinook and coho were also found. Lake trout were found both on the bottom and suspended while walleye and silver fish were scattered between 30 feet down and the bottom. Gold, orange, purple, blue and green were hot colors. Pier anglers caught smallmouth bass, rock bass, and yellow perch on crawlers.
Au Sable River: A few smallmouth bass and northern pike were caught on crank baits and soft plastics. A couple channel cats were taken on crawlers in the evening.
Higgins Lake: The lake trout action has slowed considerably. Smallmouth bass were caught by those working the drop-off. Rock bass are still being caught.
Houghton Lake: Catch rates were on the slow side. Walleye and bluegills were taken in small numbers near the Cut River. A few largemouth bass were caught along the south shore.
Tawas: A few small perch were caught inside the bay near the weed beds with perch rigs and minnows in 15 to 20 feet. Walleye were caught near Buoys 4 & 6 with lindy rigs or Erie dearies with crawlers. Steelhead and walleye were found out past Buoy #2 in 60 to 70 feet with downriggers and spoons. Catch rates for steelhead have been good. The few targeting smallmouth bass inside the bay and out near the point had released close to 30 fish.
Tawas River: Anglers caught largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and some bluegills when using crawlers at Gateway Park.
Au Gres: Walleye fishing has been slow with only a few fish caught out near the Charity Islands or south near Pt. Au Gres when using body baits, spoons, or crawlers in 15 to 30 feet. Perch were caught in front of the Pine River and south towards the Saganing and Pinconning Bars when using minnows in 15 to 17 feet.
