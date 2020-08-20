Windy conditions have limited access for many. North winds are slowly cooling water temperatures, especially on the Great Lakes. Catch rates will only get better as we move closer to fall.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Petoskey: Lake trout fishing was decent 90 to 110 feet down. A few salmon were also found 70 to 90 feet down. There were no trout or salmon running on the Bear River.
Charlevoix: Smallmouth fishing in the channel slowed. A few lake trout were caught by those trolling 100 to 120 feet down between North Point and the cement plant
Frankfort: Chinook salmon fishing was hit-or-miss as one day the numbers were promising and the next day was slow. Coho were caught by those trolling and jigging spoons north to Platte Bay. Lake trout were caught when bouncing the bottom with cowbells, but the numbers were slowing for those trolling higher up in the water column.
Onekama: Those trolling 60 to 70 feet down in 80 to 110 feet found chinook salmon in the evening when using spoons.
Portage Lake: A fair number of bass, perch, and panfish were caught near the buoy and in deeper water when using worms.
Manistee: Chinook and coho were caught straight out along the Shelf and a little south in 80 to 150 feet. The fish were 65 to 100 feet down and were hitting spoons, meat rigs, flasher/fly combos and J-plugs. A couple steelhead and lake trout were also caught.
Manistee River: Those fly fishing have caught brown trout. Fair to good smallmouth bass and pike action below the dams.
Ludington: Chinook and some nice coho were caught straight out from the harbor in 90 to 180 feet, off the projects in 120 to 180 feet and off Big Sable Point in 100 to 200 feet. The fish were 40 to 75 feet down hitting spoons, meat rigs, flasher/fly combos and J-plugs. A couple steelhead were also caught. Pier anglers caught rock bass, pike, and freshwater drum.
Pere Marquette Lake: Those trolling in the early morning or evening have caught a couple chinook salmon.
Pere Marquette River: Is also providing some decent brown trout fishing. No real numbers of salmon in the river yet but anglers are finding a few nice bass.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan: Had reports of salmon up to 20 pounds caught. The best area to target is between Lighthouse Point and Lafayette Point off Bois Blanc Island. Try spoons and meat rigs starting in 60 to 70 feet.
Cheboygan River: Fishing slowed. A couple small walleye were caught when drifting worms at the dam. Smallmouth bass, rock bass, and freshwater drum were also caught.
Rogers City: Chinook salmon are in the area, but the bite was slow. Fish were caught between Swan Bay and Adams Point in 50 to 90 feet with spoons, meat rigs, J-plugs, and dodgers with flies or squid. Fish were caught very early or late. Those targeting 50 to 130 feet caught lake trout, steelhead, pink salmon, and walleye.
Presque Isle: Not much has changed as lake trout were still coming deep and hitting spin-glo’s. Fish were caught in 50 to 150 feet depending on where the thermocline is. Trout, salmon, and walleye were hitting spoons and dodgers with flies and squid.
Alpena: Lake trout, walleye, steelhead, pink salmon and the occasional coho were still being caught when trolling spoons and spin-glo’s in 80 to 150 feet at the “Humps”, off Thunder Bay Island, and the Nordmeer Wreck. Scatter your lines throughout the column, as fish were caught from 20 feet down, all the way to the bottom. Walleye were caught in Thunder Bay by those trolling crankbaits, spoons on lead core, and crawler harnesses in the evening. A few northern pike, smallmouth bass, and channel cats were also caught.
Thunder Bay River: Smallmouth bass, rock bass and a couple channel cats were caught when drifting or floating crawlers. A couple smallmouth were caught at the Four Mile Dam.
Oscoda: Boat anglers are taking a mix of trout and salmon when trolling spoons and spin-glo’s in 100 to 160 feet though fish have also been taken shallower and deeper. Run lines throughout the water column while focusing on the bottom for lake trout or near and above the thermocline for silver fish. Pier anglers caught channel cats, rock bass, freshwater drum, and smallmouth bass on crawlers.
The odd walleye was caught on crankbaits or crawlers after dark.
Au Sable River: Below Foote Dam, anglers caught a few smallmouth bass and rock bass when drifting or still fishing with crawlers. Channel cats were caught near the mouth when using crawlers in the evening. On Cooke Pond, a couple walleye and smallmouth bass were taken by those trolling crankbaits.
Houghton Lake: Fishing has slowed as we near the end of summer. Those targeting walleye may want to try the East Bay and near the Cut River. For bass, try the weed beds in the early morning. Panfish were hitting crawlers and leeches.
Tawas: A good number of walleye and a few perch were caught inside Buoys 4 & 6 when using lindy rigs and crawlers in 15 to 25 feet. Those trolling in 70 to 90 feet caught Atlantic salmon, steelhead, and the occasional walleye.
Tawas River: Those fishing Gateway Park caught a few catfish and freshwater drum with crawlers.
Au Gres: Walleye fishing was even slower as it appears the fish were scattered or out deeper in 25 to 35 feet. A few small perch were caught in front of Point Au Gres in 28 feet and between the Pine River and Eagle Bay Marina in 15 to 30 feet.
