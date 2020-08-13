More anglers were out as catch rates improved with cooler temperatures in the early morning and evening. The inland lakes are producing panfish, bass, walleye, and pike. Boats in Lake Michigan are trolling closer to shore early and late as salmon prepare to move into the river systems.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Those fishing this side of the bay continue to head north towards Seven Mile and Cross Village where they did well for lake trout 50 to 125 feet down in 85 to 150 feet though some were deeper in 240 feet. Fish were caught around Harbor Point and west. Those targeting smallmouth bass are picking up a few.
Petoskey: A few boats were picking up chinook salmon. The thermocline dropped back down over 100 feet after warm water blew back into the bay and salmon were deeper at 100 to 110 feet down. Spoons, meat rigs and flasher/fly combos worked well.
On the Bear River, a couple anglers were fishing at the dam but did not have much luck.
The “Bobber Hole” at the mouth continues to be slow.
Charlevoix: With word of salmon in the area, most boats were fishing out between North Point and the cement plant where some good size fish were caught. Anglers are still targeting smallmouth bass in the channel. Most were undersize but a few keepers were taken with crawlers and leeches on the bottom. The channel is very warm right now at 74 degrees.
Lake Charlevoix: Anglers caught a decent number of smallmouth bass. Those trolling caught walleye.
Lake Skegemog: Fishing at first light is yielding the best results. Topwater crankbaits were taking both large and smallmouth bass close to the narrows by Elk Lake.
Manistee Lake: In Kalkaska County was producing walleye just above the legal length when drifting a spotted minnow rapala.
Leland: Lake trout were out deeper when the lake rolled over. Chinook salmon were caught but the fish were smaller.
Lake Leelanau: Walleye were caught south of the narrows.
Frankfort: Big chinook salmon are starting to arrive in Betsie Bay and are staging in 75 to 100 feet. Fish are hitting spoons and J-plugs in a variety of colors. Trolling in the top 25 feet has produced several fish 25 pounds or bigger. Lake trout and coho were caught on spoons.
Onekama: Those fishing out near the “Barrel” are beginning to see a bit of chinook salmon activity in the early morning when trolling the outer edge in the top 75 feet with spoons.
Portage Lake: Bluegill, perch and bass numbers are starting to pick up.
Manistee: Fishing was hit-or-miss. Chinook were found 30 to 60 feet down in 60 to 200 feet. A few more coho and a couple steelhead were caught. Spoons worked best for chinook, but a few were taken on meat rigs. Fishing was better south of the port along the Shelf.
Manistee River: Brown trout were caught in the evening when using white flies. The late summer fly hatch is just getting started and should carry through the rest of the season. More anglers were out with the cooler evenings.
Ludington: Salmon were caught to the south or north near Big Sable Point and were 35 to 75 feet down in 50 to 160 feet. A few salmon were found out deeper in 240 to 290 feet to the northwest. Most were hitting spoons and meat rigs though a few were also taken on a flasher/fly combo and J-plugs. Pier anglers caught rock bass, a couple pike and freshwater drum.
Pere Marquette Lake: Those trolling caught a few salmon on spoons and crankbaits.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan: For trout and salmon, try trolling spoons, spin-glo’s and meat rigs between Lighthouse Point and Lafayette Point off Bois Blanc Island. Depending on water temperature and wind, start at 40 feet and slowly move out to 100 feet. Shore anglers casting soft plastics in Duncan Bay caught smallmouth bass.
Cheboygan River: Had two chutes open. Anglers caught smallmouth bass, rock bass, walleye, and freshwater drum when bottom bouncing, floating, or drifting worms at the dam, from the fishing piers at the walk over bridge, and near the DNR office. Those casting soft plastics at the mouth caught smallmouth bass.
Rogers City: Those trolling caught trout, salmon, and walleye in 50 to 120 feet. Most were running lines above and below the thermocline with spoons, J-plugs, meat rigs, and dodgers with flies or squid. Chinook were caught before sun-up and after sundown.
Presque Isle: Is producing trout, pink salmon, walleye and the occasional Atlantic or coho throughout the water column in 60 to 150 feet. Most are using spoons and dodgers with flies and squid. Lake trout were hitting spin-glo’s.
Alpena: Anglers caught lake trout, pink salmon, walleye, and the occasional steelhead when trolling spoons and spin-glo’s in 100 to 150 feet off the Nordmeer Wreck, Thunder Bay Island and near the first set of “Humps”. Most were found near the thermocline with a few pink salmon, walleye and steelhead coming up higher. Lake trout were near the thermocline or on the bottom.
Thunder Bay River: Was producing rock bass, smallmouth bass, and channel cats when floating or drifting crawlers. The occasional smallmouth and northern pike were caught in the harbor when casting spinners, chatter baits and soft plastics.
Hubbard Lake: Was producing walleye at night.
Oscoda: Boat anglers caught lake trout, steelhead, walleye, and the odd coho, Chinook or Atlantic salmon in 100 to 150 feet straight out from the river and north off Greenbush. Fish were also caught further out at Yankee Reef. The thermocline was 70 to 80 feet down and most fish were taken 20 to 80 feet down. Lake trout were on the bottom and hitting spin-glo’s.
Au Sable River: Those using crawlers caught a few rock bass, undersized smallmouth bass, and a few nice channel cats in the evening.
Higgins Lake: Had good smallmouth bass fishing in 15 to 20 feet. Rock bass have been caught around the lake. Those targeting big trout reported slow catch rates as the fish were not as aggressive. A few good size pike were caught along the edge of the drop-off in the early morning. The perch are running small, but a few were caught here and there.
Houghton Lake: Those trolling crawler harnesses and crankbaits over the weed beds caught a couple walleye. Panfish were caught on slip bobbers with crawlers or leeches.
Tawas: Atlantic salmon, steelhead, and coho were caught out near Au Sable Point with spoons in 80 to 100 feet. Slower walleye action with some caught inside the bay in 15 to 20 feet near Buoys 4 & 6 with crawlers and body baits. Some good size perch were caught when trolling for walleye. Those using minnows caught smaller fish. Walleye were caught near Buoy #2 and south towards Alabaster with crawlers and body baits in 25 to 60 feet.
Tawas River: Those using crawlers caught a few rock bass and some bluegills at Gateway Park.
Au Gres: Walleye fishing slowed, but a few were caught out near the Charity Islands and south of Eagle Bay Marina in 15 to 35 feet with crawlers and body baits.
