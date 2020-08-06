Strong north winds caused the waters of Lake Michigan to turn over bringing much colder water to the Michigan side which will change up fishing patterns for boat anglers. Pier anglers may find a few more fish in closer to shore. The bite on the inland waters also improved a bit with the cooler weather.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Lake trout and cisco were caught up around Harbor Point. Five Mile and Seven Mile Point have been popular fishing spots all summer. Lake trout were caught 80 to 130 feet down. A couple salmon were caught around Seven Mile Point. Smallmouth bass were caught along the drop-off near Harbor Point.
Petoskey: Boats were heading toward Nine Mile Point or north of Harbor Springs as they did not have much luck near Petoskey. Salmon should begin moving closer to the area near the breakwall as they prepare to move into the river. Water levels in the Bear River were near normal and angler effort picked up. The Bobber Hole at the mouth of the river continues to be slow with only a couple rock bass or freshwater drum caught when casting crankbaits or worms with or without a bobber.
Charlevoix: Boat effort picked up as catch rates seem to improve a bit. Most were fishing off North Point and Nine Mile Point or from the Cement Plant to Fisherman’s Island. Lake trout were hitting spoons, spin-glo’s and meat rigs 100 to 120 feet down. A few small chinook were caught 60 to 90 feet down in 180 to 200 feet. Smallmouth bass are being targeted in the channel as the bite was improving and more keeper size fish were caught. Freshwater drum and rock bass were also caught by those using live or artificial crawlers and leeches on the bottom.
Frankfort: A small number of chinook salmon are starting to show up in Betsie Bay.
Those jigging Jonah jigs reported some good size fish near the old car ferry landing. Those trolling in 150 to 180 feet caught a few chinook and lake trout in the top 80 feet.
Arcadia: Was producing some nice chinook including fish up to 30 pounds or more.
Onekama: Anglers trolling in front of the golf course and along the “Barrel” reported a few chinook but mostly lake trout were caught on spoons 40 to 70 feet down.
Portage Lake: Had no good reports as warm water temperatures and the abundance of wigglers and mayflies made fishing difficult.
Manistee: Fishing was slow, and the fish were scattered. A few chinook salmon were caught 45 to 80 feet down in 100 to 250 feet along the “Shelf” with spoons and meat rigs. In deeper waters, a few salmon, lake trout, steelhead, and a nice brown trout were found 60 to 70 feet down.
Manistee River: Anglers caught the occasional steelhead, brown trout, bass, and even a few pike.
Ludington: Salmon and steelhead were caught to the south in 250 to 400 feet, out from the projects in 150 feet, and out from the pier heads in 50 to 85 feet. Slightly north and up to Big Sable Point, salmon were 40 to 60 feet down in 80 to 210 feet and hitting on spoons and a few meat rigs.
Pere Marquette Lake: Catch rates were hit-or-miss but a few salmon continue to be caught by those trolling.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan: Lake trout, steelhead, walleye, and Atlantic salmon were caught. Most were trolling spoons, meat rigs and spin-glo’s near Reynolds Reef and Poe Reef or out from Lighthouse Point and Lafayette Point off Bois Blanc Island. Smallmouth bass, walleye and some perch were caught around Bois Blanc Island.
Cheboygan River: Anglers have caught smallmouth bass, walleye, rock bass, freshwater drum, and some perch near the dam, the walk over bridge, and the DNR station when drifting and bottom bouncing worms.
Rogers City: Anglers did well for lake trout, steelhead, salmon, walleye, and the occasional Atlantic salmon. The key is to find the thermocline where the colder water is and fish just above it and just below it. Last known depths were 45 to 120 feet or 130 to 180 feet. Most are using spoons, but some are starting to target Chinook with cut bait rigs or dodgers and flashers with flies and squid. Good colors were green, orange, white, purple, black and white or glow early and late. Chinook were found very early or after the sun goes down.
Presque Isle: Fish were caught in 70 to 150 feet with spoons throughout the water column. Lake trout were hitting dodgers and flashers with flies and squid. While many are finding the thermocline, fish have also been taken elsewhere.
Alpena: Anglers caught lake trout, pink salmon, walleye, steelhead, and the occasional coho 25 to 70 feet down in 85 to 140 feet off Thunder Bay Island and the Nordmeer Wreck. Lake trout were also found near the bottom. Spoons were the most effective for all species but dodgers and spin-glo’s have taken lake trout as well. Some found walleye and freshwater drum when trolling harnesses and crank baits in the bay off the north shore and down near Sulphur Island. Those casting crankbaits found a few pike and smallmouth bass in Squaw Bay.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers caught a few rock bass, smallmouth bass, and channel cats when drifting or still fishing with crawlers.
Oscoda: Is also producing lake trout, pink salmon, steelhead, walleye, and the odd Chinook, coho or Atlantic salmon when trolling spoons and spin-glo’s 25 to 75 feet down in 100 to 140 feet. Orange, blue, black, white, purple, and chartreuse were good colors. The odd walleye was caught when trolling crankbaits in 35 feet off the river mouth at night. Pier anglers caught rock bass, smallmouth bass, freshwater drum, and the occasional channel cat.
Au Sable River: Fishing was slow with only a few smallmouth bass, rock bass, and channel cats caught when still fishing or drifting crawlers. A couple small northern pike were caught when casting crankbaits.
Higgins Lake: Those jigging in 80 to 100 feet continue to find lake trout on small spoons, kastmasters and sand kickers. The perch action was hit-or-miss in 20 to 40 feet with minnows and wax worms. Be ready to sort through the small ones.
Houghton Lake: Walleye were caught when trolling in 10 to 14 feet with a harness tipped with crawlers and leeches. While fish were found in the East Bay and near the Cut River, anglers have found fish in other areas of the lake since the cool down. A few pike were also caught. Bluegills were found in the North Bay and along the south and east side. Most were caught a foot or two off the bottom along the weed beds.
Tawas: Walleye were caught along the weed beds out near Buoys 4 & 6 on lindy rigs with crawlers or body baits in 15 to 20 feet. A few fish were found out past the point, north to Au Sable Point and south past Alabaster with crawlers, spoons, and body baits in 30 to 70 feet. Coho, steelhead, lake trout and pink salmon were caught off Au Sable Point in 70 to 90 feet and deeper with spoons and body baits.
Tawas River: A few catfish, smallmouth bass, freshwater drum, and small perch were caught at Gateway Park when using crawlers.
Au Gres: Walleye were caught straight out from the river, north towards the Charity Islands and south to Eagle Bay Marina in 15 to 30 plus when using crawlers and body baits. A few small perch were caught on minnows near the mouth of the river in 20 to 30 feet. Large and smallmouth bass were caught near shore, on the south side of the breakwall and inside Eagle Bay Marina with crawlers and lures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.