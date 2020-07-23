Recent storms and strong winds slowed fishing effort, especially on the Great Lakes. Inland lake fishing for bass and panfish should be fair to good. Stream trout fishing has been very tough with the hot weather. Most anglers do not want to fish when stream temperatures are over 70 degrees as it makes catch and release more difficult.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: A couple boats going out for smallmouth bass had some luck. Those targeting trout and salmon were heading north of Harbor Point. A couple lake trout were caught in 180 feet or so.
Petoskey: Lake trout were caught out of Little Traverse Bay with spoons and meat rigs 80 to 85 feet down in 90 to 110 feet. A few salmon were found in the top 50 to 60 feet.
Smallmouth bass were caught off the breakwall. The Bear River was high and muddy after the heavy rains. A few were fishing at the dam but caught nothing. The Bobber Hole at the mouth of the river was slow except for a couple rock bass, bullhead, bluegills, or chubs.
Charlevoix: Boat anglers were getting mainly lake trout though a couple did come in with small Chinook. Boats were spread out from 9 Mile Point all the way to Fisherman’s Island. Fish were caught in 100 to 120 feet however a few salmon were found as deep as 200 feet.
Spoons and meat rigs were the ticket. Those fishing the channel were targeting smallmouth bass, but most were sub-legal. A few pike were caught in the channel. Anglers were using live or artificial crawlers and leeches.
Traverse City: Bass fishing slowed in the East Bay with only a few caught in 10 to 20 feet. Lake trout were caught when trolling or jigging. The odd salmon was caught but no numbers yet. In the West Bay, lake trout were found along the bottom in 80 to 100 feet. Bass fishing slowed. A few anglers tried for perch but had no luck.
Frankfort: Recent storms had fish on the move. A temperature break was noted at 50 to 60 feet down. Chinook salmon were found 45 to 80 feet down in 150 to 210 feet and were hitting on meat rigs. Lake trout were in the same area and hitting on spoons.
Portage Lake: Had another mayfly hatch centered on the east end of the lake. Water temperatures were in the mid 70’s so anglers were fishing 15 to 22 feet down. Bass, perch, and bluegills were reported in low numbers.
Manistee: Salmon fishing was hit-or-miss. Some fish are there but anglers are catching mostly lake trout. That should change in the next week or two. When anglers can get out, lake trout were found at various depths in 90 to 150 feet. A couple Chinook salmon were caught 40 to 70 feet down in 100 to 150 feet when trolling spoons and meat rigs straight out and to the south.
Manistee Lake: Anglers were getting bass and bluegill on crawlers and leeches.
Manistee River: Stream trout fishing has been tough with the hot weather. Most trout anglers do not fish when water temperatures are over 70 degrees.
Ludington: A few Chinook salmon were caught straight out and slightly north off Big Sable Point and south towards Little Sable Point when trolling spoons, meat rigs and some flasher/fly combos. Lake trout were straight out and south in 70 to 120 feet. Steelhead were found in deeper water straight out and off Big Sable Point. Pier anglers caught rock bass and the occasional sucker.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan River: Had two chutes open at the dam. Anglers have caught smallmouth bass, rock bass, and walleye when bottom bouncing or drifting worms. The walleye were 15-17 inches.
Rogers City: Anglers are catching lake trout, steelhead, Chinook and pink salmon, walleye and the occasional Atlantic or coho when fishing throughout the water column in 70 to 120 feet. Use downriggers, lead core, copper, and dipsey divers with spoons. Hot colors were green, blue, black and white, orange, purple and glow early or late. A few more Chinook were coming in very early or very late. Baitfish are being marked both shallow and out deep.
Presque Isle: Continues to produce the same species in 50 to 130 feet with the same colored spoons. Lots of baitfish were marked in 30 to 70 feet and most appear to be smelt about 3 inches long so match your baits to them.
Alpena: Those targeting salmon and trout caught a mixed bag of lake trout, steelhead, pink salmon, walleye, and the occasional coho when trolling spoons and spin-glo’s in 80 to 160 feet off Thunder Bay Island and the Nordmeer Wreck. Anglers found walleye, channel cats, and freshwater drum when trolling or casting spoons, crankbaits, and a crawler harness. Evenings were best. Walleye were also found suspended in deeper water outside the bay.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers caught smallmouth bass, freshwater drum, rock bass, and the occasional channel cat when drifting or floating crawlers.
Oscoda: Anglers caught lake trout, steelhead, pink salmon, walleye, coho, and the occasional Atlantic or whitefish. Most were trolling spoons and spin-glo’s with or without attractors in 80 to 180 feet between Three Mile Park and Au Sable Point. Spoons were most effective. Lake trout were scattered throughout the water column and most of the silver fish were 20 to 70 feet down.
Walleye were slow however some were found shallower and others were taken by those trolling crankbaits or harnesses. Pier anglers caught freshwater drum, rock bass, and smallmouth bass when still fishing, floating, or drifting crawlers. The odd walleye was caught on crankbaits in the evening.
Au Sable River: Anglers caught freshwater drum, smallmouth bass, rock bass, and a couple small perch with crawlers in the lower stretch of the river. A few northern pike and smallmouth bass were caught by those casting spinners and crankbaits in the deeper holes and near cover. Water temperatures below Mio were above 70 degrees and approaching 80 degrees below Foote Dam.
Houghton Lake: Walleye were caught in the East Bay when trolling a purple harness with a crawler or leeches. A couple crappie were caught near the south DNR Launch but no big numbers. Bluegills were hitting red worms and wax worms along the weed beds. Those fishing near the Reedsburg Dam caught a few bluegill, smallmouth bass, perch, crappie, and pike.
Tawas: Had good walleye action off Tawas Point and south towards Alabaster with crawlers, crankbaits, and spoons in 50 to 70 feet plus.
Tawas River: Fishing was slow at Gateway Park with only a couple catfish and freshwater drum caught on crawlers.
Au Gres: Walleye fishing was fair as anglers were spending a lot of time locating active fish. Boat anglers were heading north toward the Charity Islands and south to Eagle Bay with crawlers, crankbaits, and spoons in 35 to 45 feet. Fish were also found straight out from the river mouth and north towards the bell buoy. A few incidental perch were also caught.
