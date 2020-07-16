While the bite slowed when the cold front moved through, it looks like fishing is once again picking back up. River fishing for catfish, walleye, bass, and freshwater drum continues to improve. Inland lakes are producing a fair to good number of bass.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Boats heading north up to Five Mile and Seven Mile Point did well for lake trout and the odd Chinook salmon taken 80 to 85 feet down in over 100 feet. The temperature break was about 60 feet down.
Charlevoix: Had a large mayfly hatch and you could see them coming down the channel. Those targeting lake trout found a few fish from North Point to Fisherman’s Island. A couple Chinook salmon were also caught. Those fishing the channel were targeting smallmouth bass however a couple random Cisco were caught on spoons.
There were a lot of undersize smallmouth in the rocks near the lighthouse. Rock bass were also caught. You may find a couple pike in the channel as well. Most anglers fish the bottom with crawlers and leeches however some also had luck using crankbaits and twisty tails.
Torch Lake: Was producing smallmouth bass.
Lake Bellaire: Anglers caught a couple walleye here and on the Clam River.
Traverse City: A couple Cisco were caught in the East Bay. A lot of bass anglers were out.
Grand Traverse County: Anglers reported good panfish activity on Arbutus Lake and good bass fishing on Spider Lake.
Lake Skegemog: Those drifting worms in the late evening caught crappie. Anglers had limited success with topwater crankbaits for bass in the early morning.
Leland: Lake trout and salmon moved out deeper off Leland and Sleeping Bear Point. Limit catches were reported.
Lake Leelanau: Walleye were caught south of the “Narrows”.
Frankfort: With the warm water, the temperature break was 60 to 70 feet down. Chinook salmon were hitting meat rigs in the early morning and at sunset. Lake trout were still hitting throughout the area.
Portage Lake: Surface water temperatures were warm, but bass anglers caught some very nice largemouth. Catch rates did not come easy as most were working very hard for them. Perch and panfish catches were slow in 18 to 22 feet.
Manistee: Fishing was hit-or-miss, but a few Chinook were caught south of town towards Big Sable Point and along the “Shelf”. Most were using spoons, meat rigs and a flasher/fly combo 35 to 90 feet down in 120 to 200 feet. Lake trout were caught in 80 to 140 feet north and south of the port. Steelhead were caught in the top 50 feet in 100 to 200 feet along the “Shelf”.
Manistee Lake: Was producing bluegill, pike, bass, and perch.
Manistee River: The Hex hatch is over, but a lot of other bugs were giving the fish plenty to eat. Those drifting are seeing trout, but they did not want to bite.
Ludington: A couple salmon were caught at Big Sable Point in 150 feet or out from the projects in 140 feet. Spoons and meat rigs worked but fishing was slow at times. Lake trout were caught straight out in 80 feet as well as north of the point in 70 to 100 feet. Steelhead were hitting spoons to the south in 140 feet or to the north in 300 to 350 feet. Pier anglers targeting perch had no luck however those fishing off the stub pier caught rock bass on worms.
Pentwater: Lake trout were caught in 200 to 250 feet between here and Little Sable Point.
Pentwater Lake: Was producing some perch.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan: Had no reports however those looking for salmon and trout will want to target Lafayette Point off Bois Blanc Island when trolling spoons, spin-glo’s and meat rigs as shallow as 60 to 90 feet or as deep as 100 to 140 feet.
Cheboygan River: Had little fishing pressure. Anglers did catch smallmouth bass and a couple walleye when drifting worms. Boat anglers trolling a crawler harness caught smallmouth bass.
Rogers City: Colder water will be much deeper now. Hopefully, the winds will switch again to a more southerly or easterly direction and bring the thermocline back up. For now, go deep and find structure. Those using spoons did well on lake trout, steelhead, pink salmon, and the occasional Chinook in 80 to 150 feet. Use downriggers deep or copper and lead core covering the mid and upper sections. Hot colors were green, black and white, orange and green, orange and silver, green/ blue combination, and glow early and late. Anglers caught a couple walleye as well.
Presque Isle: Anglers trolling spoons caught trout and salmon. Try 80 to 150 feet and run lines throughout the water column for best results.
Alpena: Those trolling spoons and spin-glo’s in 60 to 140 feet found lake trout, coho, pink salmon, steelhead, and walleye. Most were found in the upper 60 feet with a few near the bottom. Those trolling a crawler harness in 15 to 40 feet caught walleye, pike, and freshwater drum. The walleye bite was best after dark.
Thunder Bay River: Those floating or drifting crawlers caught smallmouth bass, rock bass, freshwater drum and the occasional walleye or channel cat. Small perch were caught in Alcona Pond.
Hubbard Lake: Walleye fishing was slow, but anglers were getting panfish.
Oscoda: Trout, salmon, and walleye were caught by those trolling spoons or flies and dodgers with spin-glo’s between Au Sable Point and 3 Mile Park in 70 to 140 feet.
Fish were suspended in the top 60 feet or near the bottom. Purple, red, white, orange, and blue were good colors. A couple walleye were suspended in 50 to 70 feet. Pier anglers caught smallmouth, freshwater drum, channel cats and the occasional walleye.
Au Sable River: Anglers floating crawlers at the mouth caught freshwater drum, channel cats, smallmouth bass, and rock bass. A couple smallmouth and pike were caught by those casting crankbaits. The occasional walleye was caught but most of the fish were undersize.
Higgins Lake: Trolling for lake trout has been good in 100 feet using cowbells and body baits. Rock bass fishing has been good along the drop offs.
Houghton Lake: Walleye fishing was hit-or-miss when trolling crankbaits or a crawler harness. Panfish were caught on slip bobbers and leeches.
Lake St. Helen: Panfish and bass were caught along the weed beds.
Tawas: A good number of walleyes including some limits were caught straight off the point with crawlers, spoons, and crank baits in 50 to 70 feet. Brown trout and steelhead were caught a bit deeper in 80 feet or more with spoons.
Tawas River: Those fishing at Gateway Park caught a few catfish, freshwater drum and rock bass on crawlers and various lures.
Au Gres: Continues to have good walleye fishing in 30 to 40 feet with crawlers, spoons, and crankbaits. Fish have been found north of the Charity Islands and as far south as the Pinconning area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.