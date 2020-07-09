Water temperatures are rising with the extremely hot weather and fewer anglers were out. The bite is slowing and as the water warms, fish become sluggish, especially so on the shallower inland lakes. While those heading out are fishing deeper water to find schools of fish, some bluegill can be found in shallow water near the beds. Catfish have been caught in the rivers.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Lake trout were caught near the bottom in 75 to 90 feet north of Harbor Point. Quite a few boats were still targeting smallmouth bass along the shoreline. Rock bass and freshwater drum were caught.
Petoskey: Those targeting lake trout did not have much luck in Little Traverse Bay. The better action was north and south of the bay. The Bear River had lower water levels and those fishing the mouth caught smallmouth bass, rock bass and bullhead with using worms, minnows, and crankbaits.
Charlevoix: The occasional lake trout was found south of the cement plant in 80 to 180 feet. Effort in the channel has switched to smallmouth bass. Those fishing the bottom with real and artificial crawlers or leeches caught both smallmouth and rock bass.
Frankfort: As the waters warms, temperatures breaks are becoming more noticeable on the graphs. The salmon bite was slow with anglers reporting low numbers of marks and hits. Lake trout are hitting in all areas and depths for those using spoons. Most were heading north to the point and trolling in 100 to 225 feet.
Onekama: Those trolling along the “Barrel” caught good numbers of lake trout, but the Chinook bite was slow.
Portage Lake: Anglers are targeting 18 to 25 feet to pick up a few bass and perch.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Had bass boats out early in the morning and the occasional dock angler. Bass and panfish should bite well in these temperatures.
Manistee: The salmon bite has been slow, but a few were caught along the “Shelf” to the north and south of town in 100 to 140 feet. Steelhead and a couple salmon came from 300 feet as well. Salmon were anywhere from 40 to 80 feet down. Lake trout were caught straight out and near the bottom in 80 to 120 feet. Spoons worked best.
Ludington: Fishing was hit-or-miss. A few salmon and steelhead were caught at Big Sable Point in 100 to 200 feet. Laker trout were found near the bottom to the south in 80 to 100 feet and near the point in 70 to 120 feet when trolling spoons and spin-glo’s.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Mackinaw: Boats trolling around Mackinaw Island and Round Island caught lake trout and steelhead on spoons and meat rigs. Those trolling the straits caught lake trout, steelhead, and Atlantic salmon.
Cheboygan: Anglers were getting limits of lake trout along with a few steelhead and pink salmon out near Bois Blanc Island when trolling spoons and meat rigs off Lafayette Point. Those trolling spoons caught lake trout in 60 to 110 feet at Reynolds Reef and Spectacle Reef.
Cheboygan River: Shore anglers caught smallmouth bass, walleye, and freshwater drum when bottom bouncing worms. Boat anglers caught 15 to 20-inch walleye when trolling or drifting a crawler harness between the walk bridge and the DNR Office.
Rogers City: The mixed bag fishery is in full swing. Anglers are catching lake trout, steelhead, pink, and the occasional Chinook, coho or Atlantic salmon in 60 to 130 feet. The fish were scattered so anglers were moving around and fishing throughout the water column. Spoons worked best and the hot colors were white, green, blue, orange and green, blue and silver or glow early and late. Chinook catches were still spotty with most caught in the evening or an hour before sunrise. Those fishing the top 50 feet found steelhead and salmon. Lake trout were on the small side, but bigger fish were found near the bottom in 70 to 90 feet. Watch for bugs on the surface.
Presque Isle: Anglers did very well catching lake trout, steelhead, and pink salmon along with the occasional Chinook, coho, Atlantic or walleye throughout the water column. Run lines in the top 20 feet for steelhead and pink salmon or deeper for lake trout. Green, orange, white, blue, black and white or glow spoons worked best in 180 to 220 feet. The fish are feeding so look for bug slicks on the water when heading out.
Alpena: Anglers caught lake trout, steelhead, pink salmon, and walleye when trolling spoons, spin-glo’s and flies in 70 to 140 feet off the Nordmeer Wreck, Thunder Bay Island, and the Humps. Fish were found throughout the water column with silver fish coming up higher. Walleye, smallmouth bass, and freshwater drum were caught on a crawler harness or body bait in 15 to 40 feet off North Point, in front of the harbor and towards the Black River. Early morning and evening were best.
Thunder Bay River: Is producing smallmouth bass, rock bass, freshwater drum, and a few channel cats when drifting or floating crawlers. A few walleye and pike were caught early or late when trolling or casting crawlers and crankbaits. Smallmouth bass and pike were caught in Lake Besser when trolling or casting crankbaits.
Oscoda: Had good fishing for lake trout, pink salmon, steelhead and the odd Atlantic or coho salmon. The steelhead bite was consistent with a few up to 30 inches taken in 80 to 130 feet or as deep as 180 feet. The fish are scattered throughout and were hitting spoons, spin-glo’s and flies. Green, orange, pink and blue were good colors. A couple walleye were taken on spoons up higher in 50 to 120 feet. Pier anglers caught smallmouth bass, freshwater drum and channel cats on crawlers or crankbaits.
Au Sable River: Water temperatures between Parmalee Bridge, Mio Dam, and Alcona Dam are in the 70’s so trout are becoming sluggish. A couple walleye were found between Foote Dam and the mouth when trolling or drifting crawlers and crankbaits. Those casting crankbaits and jigs caught pike and smallmouth. Largemouth were found in the marinas and weed beds. Good catfish action at the mouth in the evening. Smallmouth, rock bass and freshwater drum were hitting crawlers. In Foote Pond, pike and smallmouth were caught trolling or casting crankbaits and floating sucker minnows.
Higgins Lake: Boat anglers continue to find lake trout near the bottom in 100 to 120 feet when trolling or jigging. The perch bite slowed but fish were still caught in 40 feet or so. Smallmouth bass and rock bass continue to bite.
Houghton Lake: Those targeting walleye along the drop-offs in 14 feet or so have taken a few on a harness tipped with crawlers or leeches. Good blade colors were copper, orange, green, or chartreuse. Smallmouth bass were caught along the north shore and near the Cut River. Crappie, bluegills, and sunfish were hitting live leeches and leaf worms, but the bite was slow so target different depths.
Tawas: Had good fishing even with a mayfly hatch. Lake trout, brown trout, steelhead, Atlantic salmon, and a good number of walleye were caught in 50 to 80 feet on spoons, flicker shad or crawlers.
Tawas River: Large and smallmouth bass along with a few rock bass were caught on various lures or when using crawlers just off the bottom at Gateway park.
Au Gres: A few limit catches of walleye were taken in 35 to 60 feet north of Point Lookout, east towards the shipping channel and south of Pt. Au Gres. A few perch were caught by those trolling for walleye.
