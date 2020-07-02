With extremely hot weather this week and next, anglers may witness a fish kill which can occur naturally in lakes and streams during periods of hot weather. It is not unusual to see dead or dying fish when this happens. High temperatures and low dissolved oxygen levels combined cause stress on fish. Most prone to summer kills are pike, perch, suckers, bass, and bluegill living in shallow, productive lakes, or bays with excessive amounts of algae or rooted aquatic vegetation.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Lake trout were caught around Harbor Point and north up to Good Hart. Anglers are targeting smallmouth bass along the shoreline in Harbor Springs when casting soft plastics. Bass were reported both on and off the beds, with some found along the drop-offs.
Petoskey: Catch rates were low for boats fishing on the Petoskey side. A couple lake trout were caught between Bay Harbor and 9-Mile (toward Charlevoix) in 75 to 100 feet.
The Bear River had higher water levels. One angler did hook a couple of small rainbow trout at the dam. Those fishing the mouth of the river caught smallmouth bass, rock bass, suckers, catfish, bullhead, and a couple small perch or bluegills on worms, minnows, and crankbaits.
Charlevoix: Lake trout were caught both trolling and jigging near the bottom around North Point in 75 to 120 feet and when jigging near the cement plant in 100 feet or so. Cisco were still in the channel, but in lower numbers. A few were caught in the early morning by those using Swedish pimples, kastmasters and spoons. Large freshwater drum, a few smallmouth bass and the odd walleye were also caught in the morning using artificial lures, crawlers, and leeches. A good number of alewives moved into the channel over the weekend and were caught on spoons.
Lake Charlevoix: Had good smallmouth bass action with some good size fish taken.
Traverse City: Cisco and a few bass were caught in the East Bay and Pine River. Bass and a couple walleye were caught in the Elk River. A couple lake trout were caught in the West Bay.
Lake Leelanau: Was producing some walleye south of the narrows.
Frankfort: Those fishing straight out and to the north caught good numbers of lake trout 60 to 90 feet down in 100 to 160 feet. A temperature break was reported 65 to 75 feet down. Chinook were caught on meat rigs in the early morning and at dusk.
Onekama: Boats heading out to the “Barrel” and off the golf course caught lake trout in 70 to 90 feet, but the Chinook numbers were low.
Portage Lake: A mayfly hatch means slower catch rates. The warm weather has pushed the bass, perch and other panfish into deeper water.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: The bite will slow with the hot weather. Topwater bass fishing should be decent.
Manistee: A few Chinook along with a couple steelhead were caught straight out on the “Shelf” and slightly north in 100 feet with spoons. Lake trout were caught along the bottom in 100 to 200 feet with spoons and spin-glo’s.
Manistee River: The hex hatch should be going full bore on the upper river. Water levels were very fishable.
Hamlin Lake: Had fair to good pike fishing. Panfish were in deeper water.
Ludington: Lake trout were caught 60 to 80 feet down in 70 to 150 feet off Big Sable Point. A couple Chinook were caught between the harbor and Big Sable Point in 100 to 200 feet. Steelhead were found in 140 to 300 feet. Most were using spoons and spin-glo’s or a flasher/fly combo. Meat rigs were hit-or-miss.
Big Star Lake: In Lake County reported good bass fishing.
Lake Mecosta: Bass fishing was fair, but the bluegill and perch fishing slowed.
Chippewa Lake: Had decent bass fishing in the early morning.
