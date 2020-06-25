Fishing conditions have been fair to good for those targeting trout and salmon on the Great Lakes. Inland fishing has been good for bass, bluegills, crappie, rock bass, walleye, and catfish. Carp were on the beds in some areas.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: A good number of lake trout were marked around Harbor Point, but the bite was slow. Some were caught to the north in 90 to 110 feet. Smallmouth anglers are fishing this side of the bay. Word has it the bass are off the beds and moving to deeper water.
Petoskey: Catch rates for lake trout were hit-or-miss. Those heading north of Little Traverse Bay seem to do better. The mouth of the river was producing smallmouth, rock bass, pike, catfish, and bullhead when using crankbaits, worms, or minnows.
Charlevoix: Boat anglers did well for lake trout. A couple boats picked up small salmon as well when fishing south of Fisherman’s Island and going all the way up north of Harbor Springs from this port. Lake trout were caught between the cement plant and North Point. Fish were caught throughout the water column in 100 to 300 feet. Cisco continue running through the channel in Charlevoix. The better bite was during the first part of the day when using Swedish pimples, kastmasters and spoons. The odd lake trout, smallmouth bass and pike were also caught.
Frankfort: Anglers trolling in 150 to 200 feet have caught some large Chinook salmon in the early morning and at dusk with blue and green spoons 50 to 80 feet down. Large schools of alewife were reported out in deeper waters. Steelhead and brown trout have also been caught with the rise in water temperatures.
Onekama: Anglers have been working the Barrel to pick up lake trout 50 feet down to the bottom.
Portage Lake: Bass anglers are still working the shoreline to pick up a few largemouth. With the mayfly hatch, the bite has slowed.
Manistee: Lake trout were caught along the “Shelf” when trolling near the bottom in 100 to 120 feet. A couple Chinook salmon were caught on the north side of Big Sable Point in 100 to 150 feet and on the “Shelf” in 100 to 180 feet. Those fishing up high along the “Shelf” found a couple steelhead. Bass were caught off the north pier.
Ludington: The Chinook salmon bite was slow and mostly lake trout were caught. Chinook were found around the point in 65 to 140 feet while lake trout were found off Big Sable Point in 90 to 110 feet and to the north in 300 to 350 feet. Steelhead were caught up high in 130 to 220 feet near Big Sable Point. A brown trout was caught in the harbor while trolling. Perch fishing on the north pier was slow.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Rogers City: Those running lines throughout the water column and picking up their speed have caught Chinook, coho, pink salmon and steelhead. Very good lake trout action when trolling dodgers or cowbells with spin-glo’s in 50 to 70 feet. Those suspended were hitting on spoons. Those fishing late into the evening or very early were most likely targeting Chinook. Hot colors were green, orange, blue, silver or glow.
Presque Isle: Had some better fishing for trout and salmon. Those targeting lake trout are running lines throughout the water column and taking more fish on dodgers and cowbells with spin-glo’s or spoons.
Alpena: Those trolling spoons and spin-glo’s in 60 to 100 feet caught trout along with a few coho, pink salmon and walleye off the Nordmeer Wreck, Thunder Bay Island, and North Point. A couple fish were also caught casting crankbaits. Walleye fishing picked up some in the morning and evening when trolling crawler harnesses and body baits in 15 to 30 feet in front of the harbor, off the north shore, and down by South Point. A few freshwater drum were also caught. Smallmouth bass were caught when casting crankbaits or jigs and soft plastics in Squaw Bay.
Au Sable River: Anglers drifting or still fishing crawlers caught freshwater drum, rock bass, smallmouth bass, and the occasional walleye. Hex hatches continue between Grayling and Curtisville. A couple pike were caught by those trolling crankbaits in the old stream channel in Mio Pond.
