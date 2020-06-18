Fishing conditions improved this week for a variety of species for boat and shore anglers.
Large and smallmouth bass fishing has been good statewide.
The bass opener on Lake St. Clair, St. Clair River and the Detroit River is this coming Saturday June 20.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: A few lake trout were caught 90 feet down north of the port. Many boats were targeting smallmouth bass and overall catch rates were good. Most were casting soft plastics along the shoreline and the beds in 5 to 10 feet.
Petoskey: Lake trout were found about 110 feet down near the bottom as well as 70 to 90 feet down. Near the mouth of the Bear River, those fishing the Bobber Hole and D Pier may find smallmouth bass, rock bass, walleye, pike, catfish, freshwater drum, suckers, or carp. Try worms with or without a bobber, minnows, or crankbaits.
Charlevoix: Boat anglers did well for lake trout north and south of the port. Fish were found at various depth, anyway from 20 to 90 feet down. One boat did well for Cisco when casting or jigging. Cisco were still running in the channel though the action was starting to slow. The better fishing was in the morning with a Swedish pimple, kastmaster or spoons. Other species such as lake trout, steelhead, pike, smallmouth bass and even the odd walleye were caught by those heading out early.
Traverse City: The south end of the East Bay produced good numbers of smallmouth bass. Cisco and lake trout were caught when trolling in 50 feet especially north of Deepwater Point. A few smallmouth bass and rock bass were caught on leeches in the Elk River. In the West Bay, anglers have taken limit catches of Cisco and some lake trout off the tip of Mission Peninsula when casting jigs in 20 feet. A few lake trout were caught when trolling or jigging around Power Island as well as along the west side of Suttons Bay. Smallmouth bass were caught throughout the bay.
Frankfort: Those trolling in 150 to 200 feet caught Chinook salmon, but water temperatures were on the cool side. Lake trout were hitting 30 to 40 feet down in 50 to 80 feet. Alewife were reported around the pier heads.
Onekama: Anglers heading straight out to 250 feet and working the top 60 to 80 feet picked up a few Chinook salmon on green spoons.
Portage Lake: Had a mayfly hatch in the area so the bite was slow.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Were producing crappie and bluegills.
Manistee: Fishing was hit-or-miss as the Chinook salmon were scattered. A couple were salmon and lake trout were found on the Shelf in 100 to 250 feet when trolling spoons. Salmon were in the top 50 feet.
Manistee River: Fly hatches on the trout streams should start this week with the warmer temperatures. Look for the Hexagenia mayflies to start hatching along the upper river. Some big brown trout were caught.
Ludington: Chinook salmon were found in 125 feet or deeper off Big Sable Point. A couple Chinook and lake trout were caught straight out or south of the harbor. Trolling spoons worked better than meat rigs.
Pere Marquette River: Trout anglers should look for fly hatches to get started this week.
Pentwater Lake: Was producing panfish.
Lake Mecosta: Bass fishing was fair while bluegill and perch fishing has leveled off.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan: Anglers have been getting limits of lake trout trolling spoons and cowbells in 45 to 60 feet off Reynolds Reef. Bass anglers casting soft plastics in Duncan Bay and along the south end of Bois Blanc Island had little to no success as the fish were not on the beds yet.
Cheboygan River: The dam had only 2 chutes open and the current was slower.
