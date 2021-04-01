Anglers 17 years of age and older will be required to have a 2021 fishing license beginning April 1. The 2021 Michigan Fishing Guide will be posted on the DNR web site on April 1, which is the day all the new rules and regulations will go into effect.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Anglers will want to focus on rivers that are open to steelhead fishing. Though fishing is a bit tough right now as the rivers are low and clear, a warm rain will help improve conditions.
Charlevoix County: Steelhead were caught in the Boyne River though the numbers were still on the low side.
Traverse City: When boat anglers can get out, a few Cisco were caught in the West Bay and Suttons Bay. A few perch were caught at Northport. Steelhead were caught in the Boardman River.
Frankfort: Boats trolling in shallower water have caught some brown trout.
Benzie County: Steelhead were caught in the Betsie River although there does not seem to be any steelhead moving through the Platte River yet.
Manistee: A couple steelhead and brown trout were caught by surf anglers and those trolling near shore.
Manistee River: Steelhead fishing has been steady with the warmer weather.
Pere Marquette River: Fresh steelhead were reported in the South Branch.
Pentwater River: Had a run of fresh steelhead.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan County: Anglers were catching some nice steelhead in the Sturgeon River and the Pigeon River south of M-68.
Alpena: Steelhead were caught in Thunder Bay and at the Ninth Street Dam.
Au Sable River: Anglers caught a good number of steelhead and Atlantic salmon. The better fishing was down near the mouth however fish were also found at Foote Dam.
Higgins Lake: The ice is finally gone. A few boat anglers are starting to head out and were trolling though no reports have come in on catch rates.
Houghton Lake: Water temperatures are still too cold for bluegills, but crappie have been caught in the canals. A few perch were caught at Reedsburg Dam.
Tawas: A few lake trout, brown trout and walleye were caught out near the artificial reef when trolling body baits and spoons in 15 to 30 feet. It was slow at the Pine River with very few boats going out after perch. A few small fish were caught in the river when using minnows.
Tawas River: Fishing was slow at Gateway Park with only a few suckers and a brown trout caught on crawlers.
Au Gres: The action was slow with a few lake trout and pike caught when trolling body baits in 10 to 25 feet near the mouth of the river and up near Whitestone Point. Suckers were caught in the Rifle River at Omer and upstream.
Au Gres River: There was some good catches including a couple limit catches of steelhead and brown trout in the surf at the Singing Bridge access. Most were still-fishing or drifting with spawn.
Gratiot County: Suckers and carp are starting to make their way into the drainage ditches and those bow fishing are starting to walk the banks.
UPPER PENINSULA
The rivers had fair steelhead action, but the river mouths had very good action for steelhead, coho, and brown trout fishing.
Keweenaw Bay: Most of the ice on the bay is gone except for some pack ice near the head of the bay that moves around each day with the wind. Shore anglers have caught some coho, brown trout, splake and steelhead. Boat anglers have caught the same along with some lake trout. All the rivers in the area are open. Fish are slowly moving in, but it is still early.
Marquette: Is ice free and the docks are in. Those trolling have done well taking a combination of coho, brown trout, steelhead, and the occasional Chinook. Most were taken in the Lower Harbor from the green can to the Carp and Chocolay Rivers in 30 feet or less with spoons and stick baits. Those launching from the Chocolay River Marina and fishing to the mouth have caught coho and brown trout. Shore anglers fishing the Carp, Chocolay and Garlic Rivers have caught a couple steelhead and brown trout when floating a single egg or crawlers.
Little Bay De Noc: Is open south of Gladstone although there are some pockets of ice along the shoreline in some areas. No skid piers are in yet. The northern part of the bay north of Gladstone and Kipling still had ice though it is melting rapidly. There have been a few boats going out although strong winds are keeping most anglers off the water.
Munising: The ice is out from Christmas to the Grand Island Access. The ice is gone in Munising Bay and the dock is in. The ice is 90% gone off Sand Point. Shove ice has blown in by the Anna River and the small access site is difficult at this time due to a large sand bar at the mouth.
Cedarville and Hessel: There are no reports for the week as many of the bays are now open water and ice conditions were unknown for any remaining ice. Boat anglers should be heading out soon.
