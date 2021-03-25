Michigan’s numerous piers and breakwalls offer great fishing opportunities throughout the year. Anglers often participate in this activity to target a variety of species, with trout and salmon being two of the most popular.
If you decide to partake in this type of fishing you’ll need a high-quality rod and reel. Technique-wise you’ll want to vary the depth and speed of your retrieves and consider fan-casting as opposed to casting perpendicular to the pier/breakwall.
There are lots of bait options to consider, including spawn bags with steelhead, trout or salmon eggs; live alewives; or night crawlers. You’ll also want a long-handled net to aid in landing your catch!
As always, take plenty of safety precautions when fishing piers and breakwalls.
Northwest Lower Peninsula
Frankfort: Windy weather has hampered angling effort on the pier and shoreline areas.
Manistee: Anglers able to get out on the piers reported catching a few steelhead and brown trout.
Manistee River: Some steelhead were being caught by anglers using spawn. Anglers using body baits and flies have also reported catching fish. The Little Manistee River is closed to fishing until April 1.
Pere Marquette River: Steelhead fishing is starting to warm up as more anglers turn to stream fishing with some limited success.
Northeast Lower Peninsula
Higgins Lake: Anglers have not been able to get out as some ice is still present. Once the ice has melted open water angling effort will increase.
Houghton Lake: Ice is still present, which is hampering angling effort. A few anglers have been fishing in the canals, but no reports have been received.
Upper Peninsula
Keweenaw Bay: Ice anglers had slow catch rates the last couple of days when the ice was good to fish. Warm temperatures have hit the ice hard and recent high winds have blown a lot of the ice out. Shore anglers have managed to catch a couple Coho and the occasional brown trout and lake herring. Some boats have made their way onto the bay but floating ice chunks are still around. Rivers in the area have started to open up or are close to doing so. Few fish have been caught but anglers reported no fresh fish have moved into the rivers yet.
Cedarville: Anglers reported that there was about 12” of ice in Musky Bay. The access site to Musky Bay had a small section that was usable but conditions are changing fast. Fishing was good for yellow perch while anglers have been doing a lot of sorting. Anglers jigging minnows and waxworms reported some success harvesting 7-13” perch with many between 7-11” in Musky Bay and off Pleasant Point. Anglers fishing in the Cedarville Channel reported having success catching yellow perch.
Hessel: The public beach access site was still usable but conditions are changing fast. Anglers reported that about 10-12” of ice was on the center and west side of Hessel Bay but around the islands and in high current areas the ice is starting to open up. Anglers were jigging minnows and wax worms with success catching smelt, lake trout, splake, and yellow perch. The perch harvested this week have been up to 12” with majority of the harvest sizes being between 7-10”. Anglers have also been catching 28-32” (8-11lbs) lake trout and 15-20” splake jigging minnows with spoons.
Southwest Lower Peninsula
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Steelhead fishing was improving as anglers were using spawn, waxworms and baited jigs. On local inland lakes anglers caught yellow perch, crappie, and bluegills by using wigglers, minnows and waxworms.
Southeast Lower Peninsula
Lake Erie: Some reports of good walleye fishing from boaters while trolling bandits.
Saginaw Bay: There were a lot of anglers trolling walleye over the weekend with no success. Anglers are marking fish off Linwood in stained muddy water, but they were not biting. In Eastern Saginaw Bay, anglers are mostly targeting yellow perch near shore in boats and in the area cuts or rivers from shore. Fishing for perch has been slow.
for most locations. Some perch were caught in mud creek this past week, but catches varied day to day. Only a couple boats tried for walleye out of the east side of the bay with little to show for their efforts.
Saginaw River: Some perch have been caught in the lower Saginaw River on minnows, however it has been spotty. The walleye and northern pike season is closed.
