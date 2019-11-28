VANDALIA — Jim Horn is a bass fisherman and right now — right before the lakes ice up for the winter and we move into hard-water angling — is his favorite time of year to fish for them.
But when I met up with Horn recently at Shavehead Lake (wonder where that name came from?) in Cass County recently, he told me his usual pre-ice patterns were not producing to his satisfaction.
“I don’t know if that real cold weather that came on so suddenly has something to do with it or not, but I’m not finding them stacked up on their usual places,” he said. “I don’t know if they haven’t gotten on those spots yet and whether we can find them or not.”
Several casts with blade baits at our first stop — on the outside edge of the weeds on a fast-dropping slope — produced one, sub-legal largemouth, but when another 30 minutes failed to produce a second bite, Horn decided it was time to switch gears.
He pulled into a canal and we fished jerk baits for an hour. Horn caught two undersized bass, but after we thoroughly peppered the water, we had no choice, he said, but go back out to the main lake and see what we could find.
Horn again positioned his boat over deep water on a sloping bottom outside of a weed line. It was quite a chore staying there because the wind was, though not exactly howling, steady and substantial, and the aluminum boat was catching it like a sail. (“This is really the only time I miss having a fiberglass boat,” said, Horn, who downsized last year. “It’s a lot easier to fish with a glass boat in the wind.”) And although we never got bit, the depth finder was littered with marks on the bottom. Horn offered that perhaps we weren’t looking at bass.
Shavehead Lake, about 300 acres, is somewhat remarkable for a southern Michigan lake as it reaches a maximum depth of about 70 feet, deep enough to support a population of ciscoes, aka lake herring, members of the whitefish family that are found in the Great Lakes and a number of deep-water lakes in northern Michigan but are rarer in southern Michigan than honest used car salesmen. Knowing that I had some experience with ciscoes, Horn asked what I thought we should do.
Much of my fishing experience for Corigonids (members of the whitefish family — don’t you just love it when anglers use the Latin?) has been vertical jigging, often through the ice, so I recommended we give jigging spoons a try, though I didn’t have with me nor did Horn. He dug around in his storage compartment and came up with a box of Jigging Rapalas. I grabbed one immediately, though it didn’t produce at this spot.
But at out next stop (similar water, a fast-dropping bottom outside of a weed bed) I hooked a fish almost immediately. It was a small largemouth. And over the next 25 minutes I caught three more — all less than the requisite 14 inches for bass to keep, but we weren’t keeping them anyway, and I’d much rather catch small fish than no fish.
At that point, Horn tied on a Jigging Rap, too, started fishing, and, lo and behold, he got bit. But it wasn’t a bass. Nor a cisco. It was a yellow perch and a dandy at that, every bit of 12 inches and full-bodied, like a Great Lakes perch. I suggested we throw it into the live well, just in case it was the start of a trend. And it turns out it was; over the next 30 minutes, fishing anywhere from about 17 feet to 25 feet of water — any shallower and we got hung up in weeds — we caught five more between us, the smallest of which was 10 inches, all of them full-bodied with those bright orange fins that you often see on perch in clear water.
“I would have never guessed that Jigging Rapalas would be part of our game today,” Horn said. “It just goes to show you, you should never get locked in to any one technique.”
The bite died. We moved. I got bit at the next stop, but failed to hook up. We went elsewhere; Horn got bit but failed to hook up. We went back to where we’d started (where Horn caught the first bass on a blade bait) and I got bit, but again failed to hook up. So we went back to where we’d caught them to see if we could get them going again. We couldn’t, though Horn did miss one bite there.
It was getting colder and the sun was sinking like a split-finger fastball. I’d had enough. Horn asked me what I wanted to do. I told him.
“You know, I think we got on those fish right on the tail end of the bite,” he said. “Maybe if we’d started this morning (we hadn’t gotten on the lake until after noon) we might have been able to put something together.”
I wasn’t disappointed. We caught more than a dozen fish — during a drought for Horn, which is pretty unusual — including six dandy perch, which, when filleted, were more than enough for a nice dinner for the Woman I Live With and me. And we did the bulk of it with an ice-fishing technique.
I’d say that was putting something together.
