TRAVERSE CITY — You can take the boy out of the Great Lakes, but you can’t take the Great Lakes out of the boy — or so it seems.
New York resident Jake Bright, a Traverse City native, heads home in August in hopes of completing the first Manitou Passage solo swim following USA Swimming open water rules.
Bright said his marathon swim celebrates the Great Lakes, raises awareness of two local stewardship organizations and spotlights the relatively new sport of open-water competition. The solo event aims to raise funds to support the selected nonprofits, North Manitou Light Keepers and FLOW (For Love of Water).
Bright, a writer and adviser to tech startups and venture capital firms, calls himself an aquatic hiker. He has explored waters of the East Atlantic Coast to the waters of coastal France, to the shores of West Africa. But his love for swimming began in area inland lakes and Lake Michigan. His passion for northern Michigan waters still inspires him.
Bright began open water swimming in 2007. He has since completed more than 45 competitions. The 6.89-mile Manitou Passage swim will take place between Aug. 22 and Sept. 3, when weather conditions permit.
The Manitou Passage separates North and South Manitou islands from the mainland. It lies next to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and has served as a commercial shipping channel since the early 1800s.
Bright said his greatest challenge will be enduring water temperatures which could range from 55 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. He will navigate by sight to make the crossing from Sleeping Bear Point to the South Manitou Island Lighthouse without the aid of swim fins, paddles or flotation devices.
“For somebody who grew up in northern Michigan in all seasons. I take it seriously,” he said. “It’s not a jump in the pond.”
Bright’s friend and neighborhood partner in boyhood outdoor adventures, Jake Kaberle, co-founded North Manitou Light Keepers.
“He is bringing awareness to our little slice of heaven in the Manitou Passage,” Kaberle said.
The group is dedicated to a $1.5 million North Manitou Shoal Lighthouse restoration. Situated off Leland, it remains an active Coast Guard automated sentinel. NMLK aims to preserve the station for its historical, cultural, educational and aesthetic value.
“The light is located in one of the most beautiful places in America. A lot of people are drawn to the passage for its peace and tranquility.” Kaberle said. “
FLOW (For Love of Water) is a Great Lakes law and policy center dedicated to ensuring waters of the Great Lakes Basin are healthy, public and protected. FLOW Executive Director Liz Kirkwood said partnerships, like that of the alliance with Bright, highlight the beauty, challenges, solutions and heart connections with the Great Lakes.
“The Great Lakes are in our DNA,” Kirkwood said. “It’s important to engage and encourage people to advocate for the Great Lakes. That’s how we all win.”
GoFundme donations raised by Bright’s swim will be split between FLOW and NMLK without administrative deductions.
