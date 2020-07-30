FIFE LAKE — A small, northern Michigan village wants the public to help celebrate its fifth year as a trail town by digitally sharing their hikes along local sections of the North Country Trail.
A new panel sign about the Fife Lake Loop Trail — part of which includes a section of the North Country Trail — has been installed in the heart of town at Lakefront Park. Officials had to scrap plans for a ribbon-cutting and community picnic, so instead envisioned an online celebration.
“We wanted to do an in-person hike, but given pandemic reasons, that wasn’t an option,” said Renee Penny, of the Kalkaska Conservation District.
She said rather than attend a public event with crowds of people, hikers are encouraged to take to the trail with their own household members and share photos — whether selfies or scenes from along the pathway — to create a virtual hike available to all online.
“Get out and enjoy the trail, which is there for people to use and appreciate,” Penny said.
They even turned it into a digital challenge: Hike two miles along the North Country Trail, whether through Fife Lake or elsewhere. The digital hike challenge will run from Aug. 1-9, with more details available on the Grand Traverse Hiking Club’s Facebook page.
Patty Warner of Fife Lake, a board member for the hiking club, said she’s partial to the Fife Lake Loop Trail.
“It’s one of the more popular loops in the area, in fact,” she said.
There’s even a 1.5-mile spur from the main trail to downtown Fife Lake.
Warner said the Fife Lake Loop Trail’s route is set up for a 10-mile day hike before an overnight camp, followed by another hike back out again. There also are shorter, day hike routes available, she said.
The hiking club maintains 106 miles of the North Country Trail from Hodenpyle Dam in Manistee County to the Antrim-Kalkaska counties line at Starvation Lake Road, Warner said.
Participants in the virtual hiking challenge are encouraged to take to the trail along any section, as the North Country Trail runs through Manistee, Wexford, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Antrim counties.
The North Country Trail a 4,600-mile national scenic trail that crossed eight states, from North Dakota to Lake Superior, across the Upper Peninsula and south through the Lower Peninsula to Ohio, then east through Pennsylvania, New York and Vermont.
More details about the full length of the national scenic trail can be found at northcountrytrail.org online.
