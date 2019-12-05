TRAVERSE CITY — Hundreds of feet will pound across farmland at a coming fundraiser at a Grand Traverse County farm.
The eighth annual Farmland 5K & Free For All Bike event will be Dec. 7 at the Rasho family farm in East Bay Township, an event hosted by the Traverse City Track Club.
It’s a community event focused on year-round outdoor exercise.
“Part of our mission is to promote running and walking as a healthy lifestyle behavior,” said Lisa Taylor, the track club’s executive director.
And those types of outdoor exercises can happen any time of year, she said.
“Get out there, wear the right clothes and you can have a great time even if it’s cold and snowy,” Taylor said.
Saturday’s event will include a 5K foot race followed by a 12-mile bike race and the timing — early December — is intentionally chosen every year to cater to the tough, northern Michigan atmosphere.
There will even be bonfires to keep participants and spectators warm.
“It’s no matter what the weather conditions, and that’s part of the charm,” Taylor said.
Ben Boyce, program director with nonprofit Norte Youth Cycling, said it’s a really fun, unique course for runners and cyclists given the route goes across farmland, rather than along a road course.
“It has the feel of a small-town race, small and friendly,” Boyce said.
There are barriers along the course for extra fun and some racers even dress in costumes, many with some sort of farm-related theme.
Christine Tibbits of Cedar participates in a local team called the Farm Fresh Eggheads. Everybody on the team has a lot of fun at the annual early winter race, she said.
“Everybody dresses up as a chicken,” she said, laughing.
Cross-country style race team competition will be available to teams that register online in advance.
“I prefer to run in the winter rather than in 98 degrees during summer,” Tibbits said. “I actually wish there were more races in winter.”
Race finishers are treated to soup, cornbread, coffee, hot cocoa and a limited amount of Short’s Brewery beers for those 21 years and older.
“It’s like a tailgate with your running friends,” Tibbits said.
Farm owner Lewis Rasho said his third-generation farm has for years hosted the cross-country course for Traverse City Central High School athletes and this event is a continuation of that involvement in local outdoor athletics.
“I’m a runner myself. I’ve run for 50 years, I guess,” Rasho said. “It’s my chance to give back to the sport that’s been so good to me.”
Rasho said he’s happy for his family’s farm to be used to help promote healthy lifestyles and outdoor exercise.
Last year, more than 370 people participated in the event, of which more than 17 percent were younger than 18 years old.
The event will benefit both Norte and the food and farming program by nonprofit Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities.
More than $14,000 has been collected and distributed to local nonprofit organizations since the event’s inaugural year in 2012.
“Get out there, wear the right clothes and you can have a great time even if it’s cold and snowy.” Lisa Taylor, Traverse City Track Club executive director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.