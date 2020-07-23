TRAVERSE CITY — Michelle White is heavily involved with the Traverse City Track Club and has been an avid runner most of her life.
White used running as her exclusive means of well-being for years until last summer when she discovered Yoga in the Park with Sarah Townsend.
Townsend began offering multiple weekly evening sessions of yoga at Hall Park in the summer of 2018 and has since expanded to offer sunrise yoga at East Bay beach once a week.
“I started a year ago and I had no idea what I was missing out on,” White said. “It gives me something to look forward to — seeing people and the smiles on their faces and feeling the warmth in the atmosphere.”
Townsend started recently offering her donation-based outdoor classes and said she has seen a spike in new students following the statewide lockdown that has limited access to in-person classes. Townsend has set up classes at indoor spaces such as Silver Spruce Brewing, Press on Juice and Little Fleet in the past but hasn’t scheduled any indoor classes yet this year — she hopes to offer such classes as early as August.
“I honestly didn’t know what turnout was going to be coming back from this but we have had anywhere from 35-50 people consistently,” Townsend said. “There are a lot of new people and regulars who come back every week. It has been my best year with my best turnout.”
The events are open to community members of all ages, genders and skill levels.
White said that Townsend is extremely accommodating toward beginners and that she brings new people with her nearly every session. The donation system allows for students to pay what they are able when they attend and takes the pressure and commitment out of signing up for a subscription based class according to White.
Carol Brown, who has been attending since Townsend started in 2018, has found that Townsend’s sessions are a great way to reassimilate following lockdown and has found it is much easier to bring friends since the classes are held in such beautiful places outdoors.
“It’s like a breath of fresh air,” Brown said. “You realize how important that is in your everyday life, to be able to be out amongst people, and then to be able to take this hour of your day to just be still and to just block everything else out ... all the noise and negativity.”
The classes that are held at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the park behind the District Library, overlooking the Boardman Lake. Townsend’s sunrise sessions are held at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays at East Bay Beach — all classes run one hour.
Townsend said there is plenty of space to spread out and the locations are very accommodating for social distancing measures. Townsend said she thinks people are ready to get back out in social situations and for those who practice yoga, the mat feels like home. Townsend offered online classes during lockdown but said being able to offer in-person classes for anyone who is comfortable makes all the difference in her practice.
“I think to be able to be somewhere where it’s just about you and your practice for 60 minutes is important,” Townsend said.
Brown said it isn’t just the physical activity that she looks forward to but the mindfulness training that Townsend provides during her sessions. Students use their time reflecting on what they are grateful for during the hour-long classes and Brown said she takes those lessons into her life outside of yoga.
White said she thinks many people come back because Townsend is ”influential” and “poised”, bringing out the best in her students. Townsend, on the other hand, thinks it is the community that has been created that brings her regulars back to the waterfront for an hour of yoga.
“Everyone is so friendly and I think that’s why a lot of people come back,“ Townsend said. “It has become like a community group and a group of real friends.“
