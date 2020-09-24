TRAVERSE CITY — The more the merrier is the refrain to the new Explore East Bay walking initiative.
East Bay Charter Township’s program invites area citizens to improve their fitness and well-being this fall while discovering eight local parklands.
“I hope people will learn something new about parks in their backyard,” said Jake Myers, Township Planning and Zoning intern and program coordinator.
Each week between Sept. 7 and Nov. 1 the program features a different East Bay Township park. Walkers record their daily steps and minutes spent exploring wetlands, wildlife habitat, forest lands, river valleys and community assets. Some parks are popular picnic and play spots, and others are hidden gems. Walkers may submit photos of the week’s featured park for the chance to display their image on the township website.
Myers said the program offers an outlet for those missing structured physical activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I suspect people are excited to take part in something with direction and goals again,” he said.
“If you can’t get to the gym, it’s good motivation to focus on your health.”
Week one of Explore East Bay beckoned walkers to Grace MacDonald Park, one of the township’s most visited parks. The 42-acre recreational area includes trails, ball fields and game courts, a new pickle ball court, grills, picnic tables, playground equipment and a Little Library.
Week two showcased the 80-acre Holiday Woodlands Preserve acquired by the Township last year. The preserve was established thanks to a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund $584,800 grant. It incorporates an additional 65 acres of natural land straddled between the preserve and the Mt. Holiday Ski Area.
Week three offers opportunity to seek tranquility at Brown Bridge Quiet Area where 6-plus miles of trails offer scenic Boardman River vistas.
The secluded Reffitt Nature Preserve owned and managed by Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy marks week four. High water levels have closed much of the trail, but GTRLC spokesperson Jennifer Jay said the situation provides an opportunity to view the impact of Great Lakes water levels on the watershed and wildlife.
“It’s no secret this is one of the most beautiful places on Earth,” Jay said. “But people sometimes think only of the beaches and dunes and forget the woodlands and wetlands. You’ll see new things and it’s exciting.”
Week five links walkers to the Vasa Pathway in the Pere Marquette Forest. Its 20-plus mile network is one of the jewels of the region’s trail system. Killingsworth Park takes the spotlight on week six. The park is a favorite of dog owners who enjoy sharing a hike with their canine pal.
The 10.5-mile urban TART Trail highlights week seven. “It’s an open gym, 24/7 and 365 days a year,” said TART spokesperson Brian Beauchamp. “Use it to get to the library, grocery store or beach and tie it into things in your day to day life.”
Beauchamp also suggests people explore the sun and planets installations. David Kirby designed the display which stretches along the TART Trail from Hull Park to Bunker Hill Road.
Walkers conclude Explore East Bay with a visit to the 80-acre Pines Park. The park features paved trails and birding opportunities.
Explore East Bay received funding through the Building Healthy Places Greenscape Improvement Project Grant from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and support from the Michigan Recreation and Park Association. The mPark Walk Michigan helped develop the initiative.
“I’m excited for people to learn about the parks in the township,” Myers said. “Sometimes they can be hiding in plain sight.”
Anyone may register for the program at eastbaytwp.org/exploreeastbay. The website includes a physical self-assessment, warm-up exercises, walking tips, guidance for beginner, intermediate and advanced walkers and a progress chart.
