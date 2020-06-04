ELLSWORTH — Generations of residents are coming together for a second time to rebuild a community landmark, the Ellsworth Labyrinth Garden.
The centerpiece of Ellsworth Community Park was the largest labyrinth in Michigan when unveiled in 2004. Residents of all ages and from across village sectors rolled up their sleeves to create the 90-foot labyrinth and sensory garden. A new citizen effort is underway to restore its beauty and function.
Ellsworth Community Schools junior Jäeger Griswold is one of 17 high school students selected for the 2019/20 Keep America Beautiful National Youth Advisory Council, a service learning and leadership development program focused on environmental stewardship and sustainability. Griswold targeted the labyrinth for his YAC service project.
“Ever since I’ve lived here — since 2009, I’ve loved going to the park and labyrinth,” he said. “It was a highlight of my childhood.”
Labyrinths consist of concentric circles which form a network of paths used for meditation and prayer. Ellsworth’s Medieval Chartres-style labyrinth over the years lost its luster. The garden was planted to create sight, touch and scent experiences. It included chocolate mint and the soft to the touch lamb’s ear. Fragrant creeping thyme planted between the path’s flagstone and grasses became overgrown over time.
Griswold received $1,000 in grant funds and has applied for an additional $11,000 to hire a professional landscaper and purchase plants to restore the community asset.
He rallied the school’s National Honor Society members and agriculture class to get involved in bringing the labyrinth back to life and to provide ongoing maintenance.
“The students are very excited,” he said. “Like myself, they’ve grown up with the labyrinth and have seen it deteriorate. The clean-up is a big part of them, too.”
The NHS student commitment to the labyrinth complements their annual service agenda.
“A student led effort, such as reviving the labyrinth, shows that these students are dedicated to our small community and they want our parks and other common areas to benefit everyone that lives and visits here,” said Erica Stuck, NHS adviser at Ellsworth Community Schools.
At the same time Griswold was designing his restoration plan, Celia Hastings was hatching her own vision for reviving the labyrinth. The original labyrinth project was born from Hastings introduction to labyrinths on a trip out west in 1997.
There, Hastings met Lauren Artress, a leader in the worldwide labyrinth movement.
“She told me ‘trust the path and it will take you into your own center,’” Hastings said.
Hastings, a long-time Ellsworth resident, gathered community support for installing a labyrinth along the village lakefront.
Seed money came from a donation Hastings and husband John made to the Lioness Club in memory of John’s late mother. Additional support came from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, state grants and two local donations of $5,000. School youth and others made 120 decorative lunations to create a “halo of ornamentation” around the labyrinth’s outer edges.
Two Boy Scouts adopted the project to earn their Eagle Scout status. A local woodworker contributed his talent by building an entrance arch and benches.
The Hastings couple was preparing to awaken a community spirit to renew the labyrinth when learning of Griswold’s restoration plan.
The labyrinth initiators, other village advocates and Griswold planned to meet later this spring to coordinate efforts.
