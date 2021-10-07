GRAND MARAIS — “I never want to see Mosquito Falls again in my life.”
It seemed like a reasonable request from my wife Saraí. They were pretty enough — a woman just ahead of us gushed about them shortly after posing for a picture with her gal pals.
But there are other, prettier waterfalls in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and our turn to Mosquito Falls was one of a series of mistakes in a hike that was equal parts breathtaking and hair-raising.
Our second trip to Pictured Rocks since we met was impulsively planned. I found what seemed like a gold nugget: an open camping spot at Hurricane River, a campground that books out months in advance since the National Park Service dropped first-come, first-served camping at Pictured Rocks in 2019.
When I told Saraí about my find, she agreed we should grab it. So I booked the spot, and another at Brevoort Lake for the preceding night. It’s a quiet campground on a pretty lake, and its closeness to the Mackinac Bridge makes it a useful waypoint for weekend trips to the Upper Peninsula.
After we set up at Hurricane River (with a tent my coworker graciously lent, as mine was on the fritz) we set out for the Chapel/Mosquito loop. It’s so named because the trails take you from a parking lot to Mosquito Beach, along Pictured Rocks’ most stunning cliffs and to Chapel Rock.
I made the hike before years ago and remembered it being a taxing but thoroughly rewarding one. But when we arrived to the (packed as always) parking lot, I made some bad mental math on both the total length and how long it would take us to hike it.
We arrived late after losing some time in Grand Marais. Both of us foolishly assumed that we wouldn’t see many other tourists, as we were traveling in mid-September. Wrong. In hindsight, I should’ve guessed there would be crowds, as my free campsite was the only empty one in the whole park for much of the month.
And when we reached the fork in the trail that offered either a walk past Mosquito River or Mosquito Falls, I suggested we see the falls. Why not? After all, what’s a trip to the U.P. without seeing a waterfall or two?
An hour of steep climbs and descents, zigzags and grabby tree roots later, I realized it was the wrong choice. Not because the falls aren’t beautiful — a series of cascades rushing through a narrow gorge in the middle of the forest — but because we were running out of daylight.
Had we left for the same hike late afternoon in July, we probably would have been fine.
But early fall was upon us and the days were already considerably shorter. I told Saraí my fears about losing daylight and suggested we double back after a quick walk along the cliffs, this time taking the Mosquito River path.
Instead, we forged on to Chapel Rock.
“If we have to use our cell phones as flashlights, whatever,” she said.
The 4.4-mile trek from Mosquito River to Chapel Beach was beautiful.
We tried to limit our sightseeing but I made sure we stopped and took in the sights of streaked sandstone cliffs festooned with pine trees, a few seemingly clinging for dear life.
These views were the reason I wanted to hike the whole loop. Unless you’re in the water (we heard plenty of boat tours pass by) the splendor of Pictured Rocks isn’t the easiest to appreciate.
Going by foot is the next-best way, as driving up to Miner’s Castle offers only a snippet, and one considerably less impressive than the stone arches we passed by.
We took in a beautiful sunset that colored the sky in slow motion, and just as slowly snuffed out our light.
By the time we reached Chapel Rock, we could only see its silhouette. Then I saw the trail marker: Chapel Parking, 3.2 miles. Gritting our teeth, we set out for the car.
What followed felt like a short eternity of walking through utter darkness. We could see a half-moon filtered through the canopy overhead.
But its light didn’t pierce the forest at all. Our cell phone lights were the only beam we had — another bad mistake.
Nor was there an owl or whippoorwill to break the silence. As we walked through the unnerving quiet, our minds raced. What would we find out there in the dark? A bear? A wolf? Some creature out of a horror movie?
The trail dog-legged at Chapel Falls, and for a terrifying moment we had a hard time finding our way again.
But we got back on track, and after more than five hours and 10 miles total, we finally made it back to the car. We both cheered when we saw the glimmer of car reflectors in the beam of our light.
There were so many things we could’ve done better: Leave early! Pay close attention to the map and take a picture so you can get your bearings mid-hike! Uneven terrain will slow you down, so leave plenty of time! Bring plenty of water and snacks! On long hikes, take breaks! Bring flashlights!
As we sat by the campfire that night, nursing sore legs and thinking back on our experience, Saraí pointed to my pictures of the cliffs in the low sun, and Chapel Rock set against the dusk.
“When are we ever going to see that view again?” she asked.
If we ever do, I hope our beds are a two-minute walk away, made inside a tent pitched at Chapel Beach’s campground.
